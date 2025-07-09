Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DSSSB Previous Year Question Papers for PGT, TGT and PRT; Download PDF with Solutions

DSSSB Previous Year Question Papers are essential resources for candidates preparing for upcoming exams. These papers will help them understand paper pattern, important topics and types of questions being asked. Download DSSSB Previous Year Question Papers for PGT, TGT and PRT posts to take your preparedness level a notch higher!

Get direct download links for Solved DSSSB Previous Year Question Papers here.
DSSSB Previous Year Question Papers are a powerful tool for effective exam preparation. DSSSB is conducting exams for various teaching and non-teaching posts. Currently, the board is conducting the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exam which will conclude on August 4. Aspirants gearing up to appear for the exam for PGT, LDC, or other posts must download the previous year papers to align their preparation strategies with the exam requirements. These papers will help them get familiar with the paper pattern, important topics, and the types of questions asked in the exam.
What’s more? Attempting DSSSB previous year papers with solutions will help candidates identify their weak areas and improve their speed and accuracy, significantly increasing their chances of qualifying the exam. In this article, we have provided direct links to download DSSSB previous year paper PDFs for PGT, TGT, PRT, Nursery Teacher, and other posts.

DSSSB Previous Year Question Papers

Thousands of aspirants appear for the DSSSB exam every year, making it one of the most competitive recruitment tests. The exam is conducted to fill both teaching and non-teaching posts across various departments. With the exam being conducted in full swing, candidates who are yet to appear must check the DSSSB previous year papers available here. These papers will help them understand important topics, exam requirements, and improve their ability to solve questions quickly and accurately.

DSSSB Previous Year Papers for PGT, TGT, PRT Posts

DSSSB is a state-level exam conducted almost every year to recruit eligible candidates for PGT, TGT, PRT, and other teaching posts. The selected candidates are appointed as teachers in Delhi government schools. The authorities have already announced the exam dates for all posts and subjects. Aspirants gearing up for the exam must attempt the DSSSB Question Paper PDFs to take their preparation to the next level and boost their chances of success.

DSSSB PGT Previous Year Question Papers

DSSSB PGT exam is currently underway and will conclude on August 4. Candidates preparing to appear for the exam must practice the previous year question paper PDFs. These papers will provide valuable insights into the exam pattern, types of questions asked, and the overall difficulty level, helping aspirants refine their preparation strategy and improve their performance accordingly.

Subjects

Year

PDF Download

DSSSB PGT EVGC (Female)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT (Computer Science)(Female)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT EVGC (Male)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT (Economics) (Male)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT (Economics) (Female)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Chemistry (Male)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Chemistry (Female)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Commerce (Male)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT English (Male)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT English (Female)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Physics (Female)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Hindi (Male)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Hindi (Female)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Physical Education (Female)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Physical Education (Male)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT History (Male)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT History (Female)

2021

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT English (Female)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT History (Male)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Physics (Female)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Physics (Male)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Biology (Female)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Biology (Male)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Maths (Male)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB PGT Maths (Female)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB TGT Previous Year Paper PDFs with Solutions

Aspirants aiming to become TGTs in Delhi government schools can refer to the previous year question papers to understand the exam pattern, important topics, and overall requirements.

Subjects

Year

PDF Download

DSSSB TGT Hindi (Male)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB TGT Hindi (Female)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB TGT Maths (Male)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB TGT Maths (Female)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB TGT Bengali (Female)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB TGT Natural Science (Male)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB TGT Natural Science (Female)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB TGT Punjabi (Male)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB TGT Punjabi (Female)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB TGT Social Science (Female)

2018

Download PDF

DSSSB Previous Year Paper PDFs for TGT Special Educator

DSSSB TGT Special Educator exam has been conducted. You can check the previous year question papers to prepare for the next recruitment cycle.

Year

Shift

Paper PDF

2021

Shift 1

Download PDF

2021

Shift 2

Download PDF

2021

Shift 3

Download PDF

DSSSB PRT Previous Year Papers with Answers

To help you prepare for the upcoming DSSSB PRT exam, we have shared question paper with solutions here. It is essential to attempt these papers to know your strengths and work on the areas you are lagging in.

DSSSB PRT Exam Date

DSSSB PRT Exam Shift

PDF Download

11th November 2019

Shift 1

Download PDF

11th November 2019

Shift 2

Download PDF

11th November 2019

Shift 3

Download PDF

13th November 2019

Shift 1

Download PDF

13th November 2019

Shift 2

Download PDF

13th November 2019

Shift 3

Download PDF

10th November 2018

Shift 1

Download PDF

10th November 2018

Shift 2

Download PDF

10th November 2018

Shift 3

Download PDF

11th November 2018

Shift 1

Download PDF

11th November 2018

Shift 2

Download PDF

11th November 2018

Shift 3

Download PDF

