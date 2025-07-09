DSSSB Previous Year Question Papers for PGT, TGT and PRT; Download PDF with Solutions

DSSSB Previous Year Question Papers are a powerful tool for effective exam preparation. DSSSB is conducting exams for various teaching and non-teaching posts. Currently, the board is conducting the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exam which will conclude on August 4. Aspirants gearing up to appear for the exam for PGT, LDC, or other posts must download the previous year papers to align their preparation strategies with the exam requirements. These papers will help them get familiar with the paper pattern, important topics, and the types of questions asked in the exam.

What’s more? Attempting DSSSB previous year papers with solutions will help candidates identify their weak areas and improve their speed and accuracy, significantly increasing their chances of qualifying the exam. In this article, we have provided direct links to download DSSSB previous year paper PDFs for PGT, TGT, PRT, Nursery Teacher, and other posts.

DSSSB Previous Year Question Papers Thousands of aspirants appear for the DSSSB exam every year, making it one of the most competitive recruitment tests. The exam is conducted to fill both teaching and non-teaching posts across various departments. With the exam being conducted in full swing, candidates who are yet to appear must check the DSSSB previous year papers available here. These papers will help them understand important topics, exam requirements, and improve their ability to solve questions quickly and accurately. DSSSB Previous Year Papers for PGT, TGT, PRT Posts DSSSB is a state-level exam conducted almost every year to recruit eligible candidates for PGT, TGT, PRT, and other teaching posts. The selected candidates are appointed as teachers in Delhi government schools. The authorities have already announced the exam dates for all posts and subjects. Aspirants gearing up for the exam must attempt the DSSSB Question Paper PDFs to take their preparation to the next level and boost their chances of success.