DSSSB Previous Year Question Papers for PGT, TGT and PRT; Download PDF with Solutions

DSSSB Previous Year Question Papers are a powerful tool for effective exam preparation. DSSSB is conducting exams for various teaching and non-teaching posts. Currently, the board is conducting the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exam which will conclude on August 4. Aspirants gearing up to appear for the exam for PGT, LDC, or other posts must download the previous year papers to align their preparation strategies with the exam requirements. These papers will help them get familiar with the paper pattern, important topics, and the types of questions asked in the exam.
What’s more? Attempting DSSSB previous year papers with solutions will help candidates identify their weak areas and improve their speed and accuracy, significantly increasing their chances of qualifying the exam. In this article, we have provided direct links to download DSSSB previous year paper PDFs for PGT, TGT, PRT, Nursery Teacher, and other posts.
DSSSB Previous Year Question Papers
Thousands of aspirants appear for the DSSSB exam every year, making it one of the most competitive recruitment tests. The exam is conducted to fill both teaching and non-teaching posts across various departments. With the exam being conducted in full swing, candidates who are yet to appear must check the DSSSB previous year papers available here. These papers will help them understand important topics, exam requirements, and improve their ability to solve questions quickly and accurately.
DSSSB Previous Year Papers for PGT, TGT, PRT Posts
DSSSB is a state-level exam conducted almost every year to recruit eligible candidates for PGT, TGT, PRT, and other teaching posts. The selected candidates are appointed as teachers in Delhi government schools. The authorities have already announced the exam dates for all posts and subjects. Aspirants gearing up for the exam must attempt the DSSSB Question Paper PDFs to take their preparation to the next level and boost their chances of success.
DSSSB PGT Previous Year Question Papers
DSSSB PGT exam is currently underway and will conclude on August 4. Candidates preparing to appear for the exam must practice the previous year question paper PDFs. These papers will provide valuable insights into the exam pattern, types of questions asked, and the overall difficulty level, helping aspirants refine their preparation strategy and improve their performance accordingly.
|
Subjects
|
Year
|
PDF Download
|
DSSSB PGT EVGC (Female)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT (Computer Science)(Female)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT EVGC (Male)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT (Economics) (Male)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT (Economics) (Female)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT Chemistry (Male)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT Chemistry (Female)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT Commerce (Male)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT English (Male)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT English (Female)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT Physics (Female)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT Hindi (Male)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT Hindi (Female)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT Physical Education (Female)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT Physical Education (Male)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT History (Male)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT History (Female)
|
2021
|
DSSSB PGT English (Female)
|
2018
|
DSSSB PGT History (Male)
|
2018
|
DSSSB PGT Physics (Female)
|
2018
|
DSSSB PGT Physics (Male)
|
2018
|
DSSSB PGT Biology (Female)
|
2018
|
DSSSB PGT Biology (Male)
|
2018
|
DSSSB PGT Maths (Male)
|
2018
|
DSSSB PGT Maths (Female)
|
2018
DSSSB TGT Previous Year Paper PDFs with Solutions
Aspirants aiming to become TGTs in Delhi government schools can refer to the previous year question papers to understand the exam pattern, important topics, and overall requirements.
|
Subjects
|
Year
|
PDF Download
|
DSSSB TGT Hindi (Male)
|
2018
|
DSSSB TGT Hindi (Female)
|
2018
|
DSSSB TGT Maths (Male)
|
2018
|
DSSSB TGT Maths (Female)
|
2018
|
DSSSB TGT Bengali (Female)
|
2018
|
DSSSB TGT Natural Science (Male)
|
2018
|
DSSSB TGT Natural Science (Female)
|
2018
|
DSSSB TGT Punjabi (Male)
|
2018
|
DSSSB TGT Punjabi (Female)
|
2018
|
DSSSB TGT Social Science (Female)
|
2018
DSSSB Previous Year Paper PDFs for TGT Special Educator
DSSSB TGT Special Educator exam has been conducted. You can check the previous year question papers to prepare for the next recruitment cycle.
|
Year
|
Shift
|
Paper PDF
|
2021
|
Shift 1
|
2021
|
Shift 2
|
2021
|
Shift 3
DSSSB PRT Previous Year Papers with Answers
To help you prepare for the upcoming DSSSB PRT exam, we have shared question paper with solutions here. It is essential to attempt these papers to know your strengths and work on the areas you are lagging in.
|
DSSSB PRT Exam Date
|
DSSSB PRT Exam Shift
|
PDF Download
|
11th November 2019
|
Shift 1
|
11th November 2019
|
Shift 2
|
11th November 2019
|
Shift 3
|
13th November 2019
|
Shift 1
|
13th November 2019
|
Shift 2
|
13th November 2019
|
Shift 3
|
10th November 2018
|
Shift 1
|
10th November 2018
|
Shift 2
|
10th November 2018
|
Shift 3
|
11th November 2018
|
Shift 1
|
11th November 2018
|
Shift 2
|
11th November 2018
|
Shift 3
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation