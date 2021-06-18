DSSSB Stenographer Skill Test 2021 Result OUT @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download Steno 02/2018 Result Here

DSSSB Stenographer Skill Test 2021 Result: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Stenographer Skill Test 2021 Result against the advertisement number 02/2018. The candidates who appeared in the DSSSB Stenographer Skill Test 2021 can now download their result through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

As per the official notice, a total of 1947 candidates were shortlisted for Skill Test/Shorthand Test and Typing Test for the post of Stenographer Grade 3 under post code 21/18 out of which 1294 candidates appeared for the test. In the skill test, out of 1294 candidates, only 425 candidates could apply. The skill test was conducted on 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 Feb 2021 and 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 16 and 25 March 2021.

The board has uploaded the select list of the candidates on the basis of written test and skill test on the official website. Candidates can check Roll Number Wise DSSSB Stenographer Skill Test 2021 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on Result Tab. Click on ‘RESULT NOTICE NO 1178: STENOGRAPHER GRADE -III POSTCODE 21/18 IN SERVICES DEPARTMENT Then, a PDF will be displayed. Cntrl+F+Roll Number+ Enter. Download DSSSB Stenographer Skill Test2021 Result and Save it for future reference.

Download DSSSB Stenographer Skill Test 2021 Result

The candidates can directly download Roll Number Wise DSSSB Stenographer Skill Test 2021 Result by clicking on the above link. The candidates should note that the board has closed the recruitment process for the post of Stenographer, Grade 3 under post code 21/18. Further, the waitlist panel of the candidates shall be valid up to 16 June 2022.