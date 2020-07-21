DU Admissions 2020: Top Colleges of North Campus | Hindu College | St. Stephens | SRCC

The Delhi University admission 2020 is the most anticipated admission season in the country at the moment, especially with the major board results declared. With over a lakh applications filled for mere 50,000 seats, the colleges that come under the Delhi University North Campus are said to be one of the highly coveted colleges for pursuing undergraduate and post graduate education. Apart from the top rated colleges that have made their way to NIRF Ranking 2019, one cannot deny the fact that North Campus houses some of best food joints, affordable accommodation facilities, cheap shopping destinations, and cafes among other exciting avenues. With such an exciting education hub around, it is important for the DU aspirants to become familiar with the top colleges in the North Campus. While the admission processes is on the go, let us take you through some of the top colleges in North Campus: DU Admissions 2020 - Top Colleges in North Campus St. Stephen’s College Established in 1881, St. Stephen's is one of the oldest existing colleges in Delhi where initially it was affiliated to Calcutta University. St. Stephen's has gained 4th rank in the NIRF Ranking 2019 and promises to transform youngsters into talented professionals. Every course in this college is taught by highly qualified faculty. The college shares close proximity to the DU north campus. For Stephanians, popular hangout zones include Kamla Nagar, GTB Nagar, Civil Lines and Hudson Lane. St. Stephen's: Top courses B.A Honours in Economics, History, English and Philosophy

B.A. programme

B.Sc Honours in Mathematics, Physics and Science

M.A in Economics, Operational Research, Philosophy, English and History among others St. Stephen's: Societies/Clubs St. Stephen’s College is extends its reach to the students beyond academics and is knows for nestling some of the popular societies and clubs that shape lives of students as a whole. Some of the popular Societies/Clubs include: B.A Programme Society

Environmental Society

Year Book Team

Bazam-E-Adab

Music Society

Civil Services Forum

Leadership Cell

Hindi Sahitya Sabha

Shakespeare Society Hindu College Juxtaposition with St. Stephens, Hindu college is the lifeline of the North Delhi campus. Established in the year 1899, Hindu college is renowned for churning out smartest minds in the country. According to National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking, Hindu College has been ranked 2nd among colleges in India. Hindu college is a most preferred destination for science pass outs with B.Sc. Chemistry and B. Sc. Zoology being its popular courses. The Hindu College is home to a wide range of departments including Chemistry, Economics, Botany, Physics, Zoology, Political Science, History, Commerce and Sociology among others. If you get to be in Hindu this year, don't miss out on participating in festivals such as Mecca- the Hajj to Hindu, Mushai’rah and Vakravya. Popular Societies Abhirang- Hindi Dramatics Society

Enactus

Manthan- The Quizzing Society

NSS- National Social Service

Scribe- The Creative Writing Society

The Science Forum

Nakshtra- The Fashion Society Miranda House The No. 1 college of India as per the NIRF ranking, Miranda house is an all women's college that has once been a home to famous personalities such as Mira Nair, Ritu Menon, Urvashi Butalia and Bina Agarwal. Since inception in 1984, the college has added courses for the students hailing from Humanities, Social Sciences and Sciences background. The annual fest of the college is never to miss opportunity as every Mirandian takes pride in the fact that the college has one of the most beautiful and largest campuses in Delhi University. The college offers education in Humanities, Social Sciences and Basic Sciences. Let us take a look at top courses offered by Miranda House: B.Sc. Honours in Zoology, Botany, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

B. Sc programme in Physical Sciences and Life Sciences

B.A. Honours in Hindi, Geography, Political Science, Economics, English, History and Sociology

M.Sc. in Physics, Botany, Zoology, Anthropology, Chemistry and Mathematics Students at Miranda can become part of societies such as SPICMACAY, Dramatics, Fine Arts, Gandhi Study Circle, Film Club and Music among others. Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) Established in 1886, Shri Ram College of Commerce is the dream of every commerce student. The college is widely popular for its courses in Commerce and super high cut-offs for admission. Bright minds like Arun Jaitley, Shiv Kheda, Gulshan Grover has once benched the classrooms of the college. SRCC offers courses at two levels- undergraduate and post graduate with courses to offer such as Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and Bachelor of Arts (Economics) and Honours, whereas at PG level the college offers three courses- Masters in Commerce, PGD in Global Business Operations and Master in Economics. Crossroads is the annual fest of the college which hosts popular celebrities and music bands every year. SRCC: Top Courses B. Com Honours

B.A (H) Economics

P.G Diploma in G.B.O

M. Com

M.A Economics Ramjas College Founded in the year 1917, Ramjas is one of the oldest colleges of North Delhi. Ramjas is a pioneer of holistic education not only on DU campus but across India. The institute is known for its tie-ups with premier foreign universities and institutions. Notable alumni of Ramjas include Prakash Jha, Manoj Bajpayee and Shekhar Sumar who have graduated from the college. Ramjas College: Top Courses B.A in Zoology, Economics, Botany, Commerce, Mathematics, History and Hindi among others

Masters of Commerce, Master of Science in Botany, Master of Science in Zoology, Master of Arts in Economics, Master of Science in Operational Research Popular clubs and societies: Hiking and Trekking Club

Book Reading Club

Films and Movie Club

Nature Club

Nature Club

Information Technology Edge Club