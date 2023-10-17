Durga Puja Drawing Ideas for Kids and School Students [2023]

Durga Puja Drawings: Students can find here innovative and creative Durga Puja drawing ideas for school competitions and decoration ideas. These drawing ideas will help you create something extravagant and beautiful for Durga Puja. We advise students to take these ideas as inspirations to draw something creative of their own. Your drawings can also make it to your drawing room walls in a frame.

Durga Puja Drawing Ideas 2023: Here, we are at the onset of the most awaited festive season—the season of lights, flowers, decorations, Indian delicacies, and grand celebrations. This beautiful Indian festive journey is embarked by the celebrations of Navratri also famously known as Durga Puja (in certain parts of the country). It is an annual Hindu festival celebrated to worship the Hindu goddess, Maa Durga. The mythological tales believe that Durga’s victory over Mahishasura is the reason behind the grand celebrations of Durga Puja. It expresses the strength, power, and courage that women hold inside their physical bodies and are capable of exposing them whenever required. It imparts the message of good over evil. The Indian states of West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and more celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and excitement.

Schools throughout the country organise various activities and events for students to teach them about the power of good over evil, the strength of women, and the relevance of our mythological tales in everyday life. Here, we have brought to you drawing ideas for Durga Puja to add some value and colour to your celebrations. These drawings can be used to win competitions in schools as well as decorate the walls of your classrooms and homes. Check these amazingly fresh drawing ideas for school students.

List of Simple and Easy Durga Puja Drawing Ideas

Here are a few Durga Puja drawing ideas inspired by the great mythological tales of our past, the beauty of Maa Durga, and the life lessons showered by Durga Puja on us. Check out these drawing ideas to reflect upon your creative side, this Durga Puja.

1. Draw facial elements of Maa Durga- One of the most widely popular and attractive forms of Durga Puja drawing is showcasing the facial features of Goddess Durga on a piece of paper. Her thick and long eyebrows, deep and intense eyes, along her nose line topped with a circular nose ring and of course the red bold Bengali tika. Make sure to give an intense and eye-pleasing appeal to the picture. Maa Durga is known for her power and strength, so do not forget to include the essence of power in her eyes. Since it is a close picture with very few elements, it will draw a larger focus and attention. You can also check the images below for your reference.

Source: Pinterest

Source: Youtube

2. Draw her 9 avatars- Every Indian god is famous for their avatars and the significance of each of them. Just like various other Hindu Gods and Goddesses, Maa Durga also has 9 avatars, each one imparting something new for human exploration. Students can pick this concept and imprint it on a piece of paper, in the form of art. As we all know Durga Maa is seated upon a lion, this can be taken as the central theme of the drawing, with other avatars at the sides.

Source: Youtube

3. Draw Maa Durga and Mahishasura- Another important Durga Puja drawing would be the depiction of Maa Durga killing Mahishasura with a Trishul. It is important because Durga Puja is believed to be the celebration of the killing of demons by our goddess. To commemorate the incident and impart the power of women. This drawing can be your exclusive piece, It will need a lot of detailing and thus students are advised to practise it before you choose the idea for your competitions.

Source: Youtube

Source: YouTube

4. Draw 10-handed Durga Maa- It is also quite famous since all the sculptures of Maa Durga used to adorn the streets and worship the goddess are inspired by this theme. The 10 hands of goddess Durga with different weapons are symbols of various shaktis that a human possesses. These weapons are used by the goddess to win the battle of good over evil, this adds some colour indications to it, such as the use of red for anger, purple/green for evil, and more.

Source: Youtube

Source: Pinterest

5. Goddess Durga Life Inspired stories- Students can also create a beautiful piece of art by showcasing famous incidents from the life of Maa Durga. The battle of Ambika against Shumbha, the battle of Chandika, The famous tale of Durga and Mahishasura, and more. This is a unique concept with not so many references available online. Students will have to do a bit of research before practising these.

Source: Wattpad.com

6. Depict the fight of women with society- Another interesting concept is the depiction of battles faced by women in their everyday lives. It is a famous concept that Maa Durga resides inside the body of every woman and when that part of her energy is channelized because of the everyday battles she has to face, the power and strength of the goddess take the front stage, and a woman battles with all the weapons she has. This theme can be portrayed in the form of a beautiful drawing showcasing a girl with the mask of goddess Durga on her face.

Source: Pinterest

Source: www.Indiaart.com

7. Durga Puja celebration-inspired drawing- This one could be very educational, informative, and attractive at the same time. Various minute details related to the Durga puja celebrations such as white and red coloured Bengali saree, the dance postures, the Dhunuchi dhoop, sculptures, etc can be showcased in the form of drawings. This idea is eye-appealing and attractive, to decorate the walls of your classrooms.

Source: Pinterest

Source: Pinterest

We hope you find these drawing ideas interesting, new, innovative, and useful for your Durga Puja celebrations. Schools play an extremely important role in shaping a student’s personality. Thus these activities and events on the occasion of various festivals help them analyse and find their creative sides. We are always there to help you with all such school events and competition-related ideas. For more such educational and career-related information, keep following JagranJosh.com