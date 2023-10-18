Dussehra Drawing Ideas for Kids and School Students [2023]

Dussehra Drawings: Here, students can find innovative and creative Dussehra drawing ideas to showcase their talent to the school. These drawing ideas will help you win the drawing and decoration competitions in the school. Use these drawing ideas as a source of inspiration, knowledge, and fun.

Dussehra Drawing Ideas 2023:Dussehra is the celebration of good over evil, it is the celebration of Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and Maa Durga’s victory over Buffalo demon Mahishasura. It means different things to people across various parts of India. In West Bengal and north-eastern states, it marks the end of Durga Puja whereas in northern states it marks the end of Ramleela. Dussehra is not diverse only through the ways of its celebrations but also in its names. It is named differently in different Indian states. Some call it Vijaydashami while others call it Dashain. Despite its vividness, if there’s something that is common about this festival, then it would be its day of celebration according to the Hindu calendar. The last day of Navratri, the 10th day in the month of Ashvin is when Dussehra is celebrated throughout India.

Indians celebrate the festival with great eagerness and anticipation. It is believed that this day marks the positive energy of good over evil and thus pray to Lord Rama on this day and ensure that all your demons have been killed by the good in you. The entire country delves into celebrating Dussehra in multiple ways. The Ramleela, showcase of Jhanki, Ravan Dahan, etc are some of the most commonly used ways of celebrating Dussehra. Even children take part in celebrating the festival with great enthusiasm. Elders of the house tell the stories of Ramayana and narrate the incidents of Ram’s victory over Ravana to their kids, imparting that right and good people will always have a win over bad and wrong people. Our schools also leave no stone unturned in imparting this message to the students. As a part of Dussehra celebrations, schools organize multiple educational and fun activities for students. Here, we have presented the list of Dussehra drawing ideas for students. These ideas can be used by them to decorate their notice boards, and classrooms and to win drawing competitions in school.

List of Dussehra Drawing Ideas for Students

Here, find interesting and creative Dussehra drawing ideas for your next drawing competitions and decoration activities. Use these ideas as inspirations and showcase your creativity to the teachers and friends, while imparting some knowledge through your creativity.

Draw Rama and Ravana sequences - The most widely accepted reason for the celebration of Dussehra is from the tales of Ramayana when Lord Rama kills the 10-headed demon, Ravana. Students can showcase the series of events in their drawings while informing everyone about the reason for the Dussehra celebration.

Source: YouTube

Source: The Learning Brush

2. Showcase the celebration methods- Another interesting drawing idea would be to showcase the vivid Dussehra celebrations that take place across various states in India. For example: Garba and Dandiya Night from Gujarat, Ramleela and Jhanki showcase from northern states, and more. This will reflect upon the cultural diversity we have.

Source: Leverage edu

3. The famous Ravana Dahan- This drawing idea will explore one important incident from the Dussehra festival, an activity without which the celebration of Dussehra remains incomplete. Yes, we are talking about Ravan Dahan, Draw the Ravan Dahan moment in your own style and leave people shocked with your creativity.

Source: YouTube

Source: pinterest

4. Draw Dussehra elements- In case you don’t want to jump deep into the picture but still want to express the Dussehra feels from your drawing, you can simply use different Dussehra elements in your pictures such as bow and arrow, ten-headed Ravana, and more, with a simple message of ‘Happy Dussehra’.

Source: YouTube

Source: YouTube

5. Draw Dussehra Scenery- With this drawing idea students can use their own experiences, thoughts, and visualization to draw a beautiful picture of how your streets look like on the night of Dussehra. Students have to include only those elements that they have observed, seen, or heard about from someone reliable.

Source: YouTube

6. Draw Dussehra Deities- Here, students will have to do a bit of research and find out the deities that are prayed on the occasion of Dussehra. All those gods and goddesses can be showcased in beautiful home or colony settings, along the backdrop of firecrackers and more such festive elements.

Source: Pinterest

Source: YouTube

7. The tale of Ramayana- This drawing idea is an interesting one. Students can pick any famous event from the tale of Ramayana and showcase it on a piece of paper using their own creativity, thought process, and imagination.

Source: YouTube

Source: Free Minds Cafe