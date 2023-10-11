DVC ET Recruitment 2023: Apply For 91 Vacancies Online By 30 October

DVC ET Recruitment 2023: The Damador Valley Corporation(DVC) has published a notification for Executive Trainees for various engineering disciplines. There are 91 positions for different department which is discussed below in the article. Interested candidates can apply online by 30 October 2023.

DVC ET Recruitment 2023: The Damador Valley Corporation(DVC) has recently issued a notification inviting executive trainees for various engineering departments. There are a total of 91 posts with a probation period of 1 year and a mandatory bond of 3 years. Interested candidates can visit the official website: dvc.gov.in and apply online.

The last date for applying for the positions is 30 October 2023. Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in a relevant discipline of engineering and a valid GATE 2023 score. In this article, we will further discuss the DVC ET notification pdf, eligibility criteria, selection process, and salary.

DVC ET Recruitment 2023: Overview

The DVC ET has announced 91 vacancies for the position of Executive Trainee under various engineering departments. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by 30 October 2023.

Below is the overview of the recruitment:

Post Name Executive Trainee(ET) Recruiting body Damador Valley Corporation(DVC) Mode of application Online Selection process GATE 2023 Score and document verification Vacancies 91 Job Location West Bengal Last date of application 30 October 2023 Website dvc.gov.in

DVC ET Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the DVC ET recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 91 vacancies announced under the DVC ET recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of DVC ET Recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

DVC ET Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies Are Released For DVC ET Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 91 vacancies for the post of Executive Trainee under various engineering departments. Below is a detailed list of vacancies for the posts:

Post Name Vacancies Executive Trainee (Mining) 10 Executive Trainee(Mech) 29 Executive Trainee(Electrical) 37 Executive Trainee(Civil) 11 Executive Trainee(C&I) 02 Executive Trainee(IT) 02 Total 91

What are the Application fees for DVC ET Recruitment 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the DVC ET Recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using SBI Collect only. The application fee for each category is listed below:

GeneralOBC/ EWS: INR 300/-

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Servicemen: NIL

How To Pay The Application Fee?

STEP 1: Go to link onlinesbi.sbi/sbicollect/icollecthome

STEP 2: Select PSU(PUBLIC SECTOR UNDERTAKING),

STEP 3: Select State as West Bengal

STEP 4: Select the name of PSU as DAMODAR VALLEY CORPORATION

STEP 5: Fill in all details and proceed towards payment of Rs 300.

How to Apply for DVC ET Recruitment 2023?

Follow the simple steps below to apply for the DVC ET post:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dvc.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on the ‘Career’ tab and go to the recruitment notice

Step 3: Candidates now have to click on the apply link below the advertisement

Step 4: After that, register if not already done

Step 5: Fill the application form with all the academic and personal credentials

Step 5: Click submit and print it out for further reference

Eligibility Criteria for DVC ET Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the DVC ET recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit The upper age limit of 29 Educational Qualification A B.Tech degree in the relevant engineering discipline and GATE Score 2023 Probation and Bond 1 year of probation period and 3 years of mandatory bond

Note: Candidates can read the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria and know about probation and bond



What is the salary of a DVC ET?

The salary of a DVC ET is Rs 56,100-1,77,500/- in Pay Matrix Level-10 of 7th CPC (M2 grade).