DVC Recruitment 2023: 28 General Duty Medical Officer Posts, Download Application Form, Check Eligibility & Other Details

DVC Recruitment 2023: Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is currently seeking applicants to fill open positions as General Duty Medical Officers. Prospective candidates who meet the requirements can download the application form through the official website of DVC at www.dvc.gov.in
The walk in Interviews are scheduled to be held at different locations on 13th, 15th and 20th March 2023. Candidates can appear for the interview directly and can produce their application form at the time of interview.
The institution aims to fill a total of 28 vacancies for the post of General Duty Medical Officer through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can find out more about the eligibility criteria, selection process, and additional details by reading the information provided below.
DVC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023
The applications are invited applications for the Damodar Valley Corporation Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.
|
DVC Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Damodar Valley Corporation
|
Posts Name
|
General Duty Medical Officer
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Interview Date
|
13th,15th and 20th March 2023
|
Selection process
|
Personality Test and Document Verification
DVC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the DVC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.
Download PDF: DVC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023
DVC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates and Interview Venue
Candidates can check the DVC Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The DVC Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the DVC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 2023 .
|
Venue for Walk-in-Interview
|
Date
|
Reporting Time
|
Remarks
|
Administrative Building, DVC CTPS, P.O-Chandrapura, Distt. Bokaro, Jharkhand-825303
|
13.03.2023 (Monday)
|
10 AM to 1 PM
|
Candidates reporting after 1 PM on the scheduled date shall not be entertained for walk-in Interview
|
DVC DTPS Hospital, DVC Durgapur, P.O-DTPS (Near Maya Bazaar), Durgapur, W.B-713207
|
15.03.2023 (Wednesday)
|
10 AM to 1 PM
|
-
|
12th floor, Dr. Meghnad Saha Auditorium, DVC Towers, VIP Road, Ultadanga, Kolkata-700054, W.B
|
20.03.2023 (Monday)
|
10 AM to 1 PM
|
-
DVC Recruitment 2023 Download Application Form
The candidates can download the application and present their application at the time of walk in interview from the direct link given below
|
DVC Recruitment 2023
|
Direct Link to Download Application Form
DVC Recruitment 2023 Details
Here are the vacancy details the recruitment announced under Damodar Valley Corporation Recruitment 2023
DVC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy and Pay Scale
|
Name of the Post & Post No.
|
Total Vacancy
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Backlog
|
Consolidated Pay (Fixed)
|
General Duty Medical Officer (Contractual), Post No. 2023/C03
|
28
|
04
|
02
|
06
|
02
|
10
|
SC-02, ST-02
|
Rs. 83,500/- (Rupees Eighty Three Thousand Five Hundred Only)
DVC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
The DVC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria will be released by the company on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of DVC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.
DVC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:
To apply for the position of General Duty Medical Officer (Contractual) with Post No. 2023/C03, candidates must possess an MBBS degree obtained from a recognized medical college/university and recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). Additionally, they must have at least one year of experience as a medical practitioner after completing their internship.
The walk-in interviews for General Duty Medical Officer have already commenced and candidates must report on time at the venue on the day of the interview. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the venue if they do not reach the venue on time.