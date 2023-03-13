DVC Recruitment 2023: 28 General Duty Medical Officer Posts, Download Application Form, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Damodar Valley Corporation has announced the DVC GDMO Recruitment 2023 for General Duty Medical Officer Posts. Candidates can Download Application Form from the DVC Recruitment 2023 official website i.e., dvc.gov.in For more information on how to apply for the DVC Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

DVC Recruitment 2023: Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is currently seeking applicants to fill open positions as General Duty Medical Officers. Prospective candidates who meet the requirements can download the application form through the official website of DVC at www.dvc.gov.in

The walk in Interviews are scheduled to be held at different locations on 13th, 15th and 20th March 2023. Candidates can appear for the interview directly and can produce their application form at the time of interview.

The institution aims to fill a total of 28 vacancies for the post of General Duty Medical Officer through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can find out more about the eligibility criteria, selection process, and additional details by reading the information provided below.

DVC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023

The applications are invited applications for the Damodar Valley Corporation Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

DVC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Damodar Valley Corporation Posts Name General Duty Medical Officer Mode of Application Online Interview Date 13th,15th and 20th March 2023 Selection process Personality Test and Document Verification

DVC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the DVC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: DVC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023

DVC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates and Interview Venue

Candidates can check the DVC Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The DVC Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the DVC General Duty Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 2023 .

Venue for Walk-in-Interview Date Reporting Time Remarks Administrative Building, DVC CTPS, P.O-Chandrapura, Distt. Bokaro, Jharkhand-825303 13.03.2023 (Monday) 10 AM to 1 PM Candidates reporting after 1 PM on the scheduled date shall not be entertained for walk-in Interview DVC DTPS Hospital, DVC Durgapur, P.O-DTPS (Near Maya Bazaar), Durgapur, W.B-713207 15.03.2023 (Wednesday) 10 AM to 1 PM - 12th floor, Dr. Meghnad Saha Auditorium, DVC Towers, VIP Road, Ultadanga, Kolkata-700054, W.B 20.03.2023 (Monday) 10 AM to 1 PM -

DVC Recruitment 2023 Download Application Form

The candidates can download the application and present their application at the time of walk in interview from the direct link given below

DVC Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Download Application Form

DVC Recruitment 2023 Details

Here are the vacancy details the recruitment announced under Damodar Valley Corporation Recruitment 2023

DVC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy and Pay Scale

Name of the Post & Post No. Total Vacancy SC ST OBC EWS UR Backlog Consolidated Pay (Fixed) General Duty Medical Officer (Contractual), Post No. 2023/C03 28 04 02 06 02 10 SC-02, ST-02 Rs. 83,500/- (Rupees Eighty Three Thousand Five Hundred Only)

DVC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The DVC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria will be released by the company on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of DVC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

DVC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

To apply for the position of General Duty Medical Officer (Contractual) with Post No. 2023/C03, candidates must possess an MBBS degree obtained from a recognized medical college/university and recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). Additionally, they must have at least one year of experience as a medical practitioner after completing their internship.

The walk-in interviews for General Duty Medical Officer have already commenced and candidates must report on time at the venue on the day of the interview. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the venue if they do not reach the venue on time.