DVET Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1457 Vacancies @dvet.gov.in

DVET Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, Maharashtra is hiring 1467 Craft Instructors. Details Here.

DVET Recruitment 2022: The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, Maharashtra State, has published a new notice for recruitment of 1457 vacancies for the post of Craft Instructor. Online applications are invited on the official website i.e. The last date of submitting the application is 07 September 2022.

Those who apply successfully for the posts will be called for the selection exam. The vacancies will be filled in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik Locations.

Students can check the online application link and notification PDF for more details below:

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 07 September 2022

DVET Craft Instructor Vacancy Details

Craft Instructor (Fitter)

Craft Instructor (Turner)

Craft Instructor (Welder)

Craft Instructor (Electrician)

Craft Instructor (Wireman)

Craft Instructor (Machinist)

Craft Instructor (Machinist Grinder)

Craft Instructor (Plumber)

Craft Instructor (Sheet Metal Worker)

Craft Instructor (Mechanic Diesel)

Craft Instructor (Mechanic Tractor)

Craft Instructor (Mechanic Motor Vehicle)

Craft Instructor (Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning)

Craft Instructor (Mechanic Machine Tools Maintenance)

Craft Instructor (Painter General)

Craft Instructor (Instrument Mechanic)

Craft Instructor (Instrument Mechanic Chemical Plant)

Craft Instructor (Maintenance Mechanic Chemical Plant)

Craft Instructor (Attendant Operator Chemical Plant)

Craft Instructor (Pump Operator cum Mechanic)

Craft Instructor (Plastic Processing Operator)

Craft Instructor (Surveyor)

Craft Instructor (Tool and Die Maker-Dies and Moulds)

Craft Instructor (Carpenter)

Instructor (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant)

Craft Instructor (Dress Making)

Craft Instructor (Fashion Design and Technology)

Craft Instructor (Food Production-General)

Craft Instructor (Interior Design and Decoration)

Craft Instructor (Stenographer Secretarial Assistant-English)

Eligibility Criteria for DVET Craft Instructor Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification;

The candidate should possess a Diploma at least in Second Class in the appropriate branch of Engineering or Technology of the Board of Tech. Examinations, Bombay or its equivalent qualification; or have passed the Secondary School Certificate Examination with Mathematics and Science or its equivalent examination, and possess either - i) National Apprenticeship Certificate in the appropriate trade of the National Council for Training in Vocational Trades or its equivalent; or ii) National Trade Certificate in appropriate trade of the National Council for Training in Vocational Trades or its equivalent; or iii) Trade Certificate in respective trade awarded by the State Council for Training in Vocational Trades of the Maharashtrastra; or iv) Persons from Defence Service having basic qualifications and possessing Trade Certificate and two years experience in the respective trade as mentioned in sub-clause (III) below; and

have practical experience in appropriate trade for a period of not less than four years including the minimum period prescribed for training by the persons possessing the qualifications mentioned in sub-clause (a) and (b) (i) (ii) and (iii) of clause (B) of this rule; and for person possessing the qualifications mentioned in sub-clause (b) (iv) of clause (B) (II) of this rule, two years practical experience in appropriate trade after acquiring the qualifications in respective trade in an industry of Government Department or Industrial Undertaking or Commercial concern or Corporation or Board established by Government; Provided that, preference may be given to candidates who have successfully completed training in the Central Training Institute for the post of Instructor; Provided further that, the requirement of experience may not be insisted upon incase of persons possessing Diploma in Second Class.

DVET Craft Instructor Recruitment 2022 Selection Proces

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT).

How to Apply for DVET Craft Instructor Recruitment 2022