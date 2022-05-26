ECGC PO 2022 on 29th May 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

ECGC PO 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC)) will be conducting the ECGC PO 2022 Written Exam for eligible Indian candidates on 29th May 2022 for filling up the post of 75 Probationary Officer vacancies in the cadre of Executive Officers in ECGC Ltd. ECGC PO Admit Card 2022 for the Online Written Exam is available for download till 29th May 2022.

Eligible candidates will undergo the selection process that includes an online Written Exam followed by an Interview on the basis of their performance in the Written Exam. The online examination will be conducted at 22 centers i.e., Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Nagpur, Kolkata, Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Guwahati, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Patna, Ranchi and Jaipur. Candidates who will be shortlisted in the online examination will be called to Mumbai and /or other centers for an interview to be conducted by the in-house panel of the Company.

In this article, we have shared ECGC PO 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to Score High in GA, Reasoning, English, Quant, Computer Knowledge, Essay & Precis Writing.

ECGC PO 2022 Important Dates

ECGC PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration Start Date 21st March 2022 Online Registration End Date 20th April 2022 Fee Payment 21st March 2022 to 20th April 2022 Admit Card for Pre-Examination Training 25th April 2022 Onwards Pre- Examination Training for SC/ST 1st and 2nd week of May 2022 Admit Card for Online Written Examination 1st week of May 2022 onwards Online Written Examination 29th May 2022 Online Written Examination Result Between 15th to 19th June 2022 Interview July /August 2022 (Tentative)

ECGC PO 2022 Exam Pattern

ECGC PO 2022 Written Exam will include an Objective Test (Multiple Choice Questions) and Descriptive Paper (Test of English Language). The Objective Test will include sections: Reasoning Ability, English Language, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude for a total of 200 Marks and 2 hours 20 Minutes (140 Minutes). While the Descriptive Paper will include Essay Writing and Precis Writing for a total of 40 Marks and 40 Minutes.

(i) Objective Test- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Name of the Tests No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 50 50 40 minutes English Language 40 40 30 minutes Computer Knowledge 20 20 10 minutes General Awareness 40 40 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes Total 200 200 140 minutes

(ii) Descriptive Paper (Test of English Language)

Name of Test No. of questions Marks Time allotted Essay Writing One out of two given options 20 40 minutes for both questions together Precis Writing One out of two given options 20

ECGC PO 2022 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. The online examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. The total time for the test is 60 minutes. All tests except test of English Comprehension will be provided in English and Hindi. The examination would be conducted on-line i.e. on a computer.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. You have to select the most appropriate answer and ‘mouse click’ that alternative which you feel is appropriate/correct. The alternative/ option that you have clicked on will be treated as your answer to that question. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. All papers except test of English Language will be provided in English and Hindi.

3. Check Section-wise important topics & previous years exam analysis

As per previous years’ exam analysis for ECGC PO 2021, candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of paper was Moderate and they were able to 104-121 overall good attempts of which 23-27 good attempts in General Awareness, 23-26 good attempts in Reasoning, 24-28 good attempts in Quantitative Aptitude, 22-25 good attempts in English Language, and 12-15 good attempts in Computer Knowledge.

Section-wise topics from which questions were asked:

Reasoning: Puzzles & Seating Arrangement (Circular Arrangement, Linear Arrangement, Floor-Based, Day-Based, Month-Based), Blood Relation (Family-Based), Input-Output, Data Sufficiency, Syllogism, Alpha-Numeric Series, Logical Reasoning, Coding-Decoding.

Quantitative Aptitude: Data Interpretation (Tabular, Pie Chart, Line Graph), Caselet DI, Quadratic Equation, Simplification, Missing Series, Arithmetic Problems.

English Language: Reading Comprehension (Topics: Small Satellites Based, Messaging), Connectors/Starters, Cloze Test, Para jumbled (Single Sentence), Phrase Replacement, Match the Column.

General Awareness: Questions on Authorized Capital in ECGC, Regulator Capital of ECGC, National Youth Day, Old Name of SBI, CAG of India (Name), Books & Authors, Bitcoin, BrahMos Missile, Golden Globe Awards, GI Tag, and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY).

Computer Knowledge: Questions on Input-Output Device, Hardware-Software, Networking, RAM, ROM, Virtual Memory.

Essay Writing: (i) Impact of Covid 19 on Aviation Sector, (ii) Importance of Mental Health

Precis Writing: (i) Binge-Watching, (ii) Hike on Salaries due to Covid 19

4. Do not take up new topics; Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should focus on revising all the formulas, equations, concepts, important static GK & current affairs, etc. This is the time to strengthen your speed and accuracy. Expand your solving skills by developing effective tricks to solve quick and correct. ECGC PO Previous Years’ Question Papers come handy at this time to polish your solving skills. Candidates will have only 140 Minutes for the Objective Paper and 40 Minutes for the Descriptive Paper, so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer.

5. Refer to best books for ECGC PO – Recommended List

Candidates can look into important sections and expert tips & tricks for acing GA/Reasoning/English/Quant shared by the authors in the books for RBI Grade B Phase-1 Exam Preparation.

General Awareness Books Author Pratiyogita Darpan (Magazines) Pratiyogita Darpan Manorama Yearbook Philip Mathew General Awareness Manohar Panday Banking Awareness Arihant Experts and Disha Experts Newspapers The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times

Reasoning Books Author Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning R.S. Aggarwal Reasoning Verbal & Non-Verbal (7000+objective Question Logical Reasoning & Analytical Ability) Kiran Analytical Reasoning M.K. Pandey

English Language Books Author High School English Grammar & Composition Wren & Martin Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis Objective General English S. P. Bakshi

Quantitative Aptitude Books Author Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations R.S. Agarwal How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT Arun Sharma Fast Track Objective Mathematics Rajesh Verma

Computer Knowledge Books Author Objective Computer Awareness Arihant Experts Computer Knowledge Rani Ahilya

6. Quick Tips & Tricks to Crack ECGC PO Exam

English Language: This section is an easy one for those with A good command of English Grammar, Vocabulary, Nouns, pronouns, tenses, prepositions, conjunctions, adjectives, subject-verb, agreement rules, etc, Idioms & Phrases, and Clauses. Questions from Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Fillers, Error Spotting, etc carry high weightage. Mock tests and quizzes can help you in improving your language. The books recommended above are a MUST for taking your English Language skills to a pro level.

One has their own free will to attempt the paper in any order they like however one is advised to start with questions from cloze test, fillers, para jumbles, error spotting, and then reading comprehension-related questions. Regular practice is crucial to developing your speed and understanding tones of RCs. Read the passage carefully and examine the theme to spot keywords & answers easily. Aim to attempt 4 to 5 RCs every day. Scoring high in Synonyms & Antonyms questions requires a good hold of vocabulary. Learn at least 10 -20 new words every day. Practice at least 10 Idioms & Phrases every day throughout the preparation time.

Quantitative Aptitude: It is advised to begin with the questions from your strong areas as this will help to build the momentum, confidence, speed, accuracy, and save time. Cracking quant section depends largely on the speed of calculation, understanding of basics, etc. Attempt difficult or questions from your weak areas towards the end of the paper. Time management is crucial and getting stuck on one question is not a possibility.

Candidates are advised to always begin with easy topics & questions. It is a MUST to learn basic concepts & formulas, squares upto 40, cubes upto 20, tables upto 20, percentage fractions upto 20, etc. Candidates should regularly practice at least 20 questions of Quadratic Equations and Simplification as well as 4 to 5 sets of Data Interpretation.

Reasoning: This section has no fixed rules when solving the question paper. One would know which question to solve first and which to solve at the end of the paper as per their preparation and grasp of the topics. Some may take up the puzzles & arrangement first and some may do later.

However, do note that topics such as Puzzles/Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Data Sufficiency, Direction Sense, Order & Ranking, Series, etc, carry the most weightage in this section. One can surely start with topics such as coding-decoding, syllogism, blood relation to build their momentum, confidence, speed, etc.

General Awareness: This is the MOST scoring section if the candidates have a maintained a good track of the last 3 to 6 months of current affairs and are more than expert in the static GK. Topics to watch out for: Important appointments, India’s rank in surveys, Union Budget 2021, Economic Survey, Governmental schemes related to the Banking sector, Monthly banking awareness and current affairs, RBI circulars (past 6 months), Economic reforms in India, Banking Regulations Act, RBI Act 1934, Sarfaesi Act 2002, Banking terms, Banking concepts, etc.

Make a habit of reading newspapers (online or hardcopy), read news related to government schemes, summits & conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defense events, important appointments, etc.

Computer Knowledge: Candidates should practice mock tests & quizzes with focus on basic computer knowledge, computer fundamentals & terminologies, keyboard shortcuts, MS Office, computer abbreviations, computer hardware & software, operating system, viruses & security tools, and internet & networking.

Essay Writing: Candidates need to develop good writing skills and current affairs knowledge to be able to write meaningful content in a well-structured manner. Candidates should go through editorials of newspapers and current affairs. Read grammar books to stay abreast with the latest letter writing formats. Refer to past years’ essay writing topics and practice writing 100-150 words articles on them.

Writing one article minimum every day will aid in improving your writing skills. When writing an essay, break down it into 3-4 paragraphs which include the introduction, body, and conclusion. Avoid using too complicated words or flowery language. Write in the simplest and layman language. Most importantly, ensure your essay is free from grammatical errors.

Precis Writing: This is the art of rewriting a given text in much shorter way than the original while keeping the essence of the original text. Candidates should aim at keeping the idea of the original text, avoid inserting examples or illustrations. Start by reading the original text at least 2 to 3 times to understand the main idea. Make note of important points. Avoid complex vocabulary, keep it simple. Maintain the word limit as mentioned. Stay clear of grammatical errors. Most importantly, remember to give an apt title to your Precis.

7. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates are required to bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof which you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call-letter along with photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together are to be submitted at the end of exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Please Note: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will not be accepted as valid ID proof for this purpose. Your name as appearing on the call letter (provided by you during the process of registration) should exactly match the name as appearing on the photo identity proof. Female candidates who have changed first/last/middle name post marriage must take special note of this. If there is any mismatch between the name indicated in the Call Letter and Photo Identity Proof, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Rest and Recharge yourself for the Exam Day. Consume healthy food, take a good sleep night before the exam, stay away from any stressful environment, meditate, remain calm.

Wish you the best!

