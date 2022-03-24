ECGC PO 2022: Check Exam Date, Eligibility, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary, How to Apply for 75 PO Vacancies

ECGC PO 2022 Registration Open from 21st March to 20th April 2022. Check Exam & PET Date, Eligibility, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary, How to Apply for 75 PO Vacancies.

ECGC PO 2022: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC)) is inviting online applications from eligible Indian candidates for selection of personnel for the post of 75 Probationary Officer vacancies in the cadre of Executive Officers in ECGC Ltd. ECGC PO 2022 Written Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 29th May 2022. Interested candidates can apply online for ECGC PO 2022 from 21st March 2022 till 20th April 2022. Eligible candidates will undergo the selection process that includes an online written exam followed by Interview. In this article, we have shared ECGC PO 2022 Exam Date, Eligibility, Vacancies, PET Details, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary, How to Apply, Application fee.

ECGC PO 2022 Important Dates

ECGC PO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration Start Date 21st March 2022 Online Registration End Date 20th April 2022 Fee Payment 21st March 2022 to 20th April 2022 Admit Card for Pre-Examination Training 25th April 2022 Onwards Pre- Examination Training for SC/ST 1st and 2nd week of May 2022 Admit Card for Online Written Examination 1st week of May 2022 onwards Online Written Examination 29th May 2022 Online Written Examination Result Between 15th to 19th June, 2022 Interview July /August 2022 (Tentative)

ECGC PO 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Candidates, intending to apply for Recruitment Process should ensure that they fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria specified by the Company.

Nationality / Citizenship

A candidate must be either:

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with intention of permanently settling in India.

NOTE: A candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above should possess a certificate of eligibility that has been issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

Candidates should be minimum 21 years old and maximum 30 years old as on 21st March 2022. This means, i.e., A candidate must have been born not earlier than 22nd March 1992 and not later than 21st March 2001 (both the dates inclusive).

Relaxation of Upper Age Limit

Category Age relaxation (years) Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) 5 years Other Backward Classes (OBC) (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) as defined under “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016” 10 years Ex-Servicemen, Commissioned Officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within six months from the last date of receipt of application) otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency or physical disability attributable to military service or invalidment. NOTE: There is no reservation for Ex-servicemen in Officers’ Cadre. 5 years

Educational Qualification

A Degree of Graduation in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate establishing that he/ she is a graduate and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Note: All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 20th April 2022.

ECGC PO 2022 Vacancies

Type of vacancies SC ST OBC EWS Unreserved Total Backlog Vacancies 0 01 0 0 0 01 Vacancies* arising upto 31.03.2022 which may vary as per requirements of the Company 11 09 13 07 34 74 Total 11 10 13 07 34 75

Vacancy for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PWBD)

(a) (b) (c) (d) (e) Orthopedically challenged (OC) Visually Impaired (VI) Hearing Impairment (HI) 4th Category** Total 1 1 1 1 4

**Specific Learning Disability (SLD) or Multiple disabilities (MD) from amongst (a) to (d) above.

ECGC PO 2022 Pre-Examination Training for SC/ST

Online Pre-examination Training will be arranged by the Company to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes in the 1st and 2nd week of May 2022. Admit Card for Pre-Examination Training will be available from 25th April 2022 onwards. All eligible candidates who opt for and wish to avail of Online Pre-examination Training should fill in the relevant column in the online application. NOTE: By merely attending the Pre-Examination Training, no candidate acquires any right to be selected in the Company.

ECGC PO 2022 Selection Process

Eligible candidates will undergo the two-tier selection process that includes Online Written Exam followed by Interview.

Online Written Exam

ECGC PO 2022 Written Exam will include an Objective Test (Multiple Choice Questions) and Descriptive Paper (Test of English Language). Marks of Descriptive Paper (English Language) will be reckoned for merit listing. It will only be evaluated for those candidates who qualify in the Objective (MCQs) test and are placed adequately high as per total marks in the objective test.

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the Interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for the Interview. NOTE: Marks obtained in the online examination will be considered for shortlisting for interview and marks obtained in the online examination and interview together will be taken for the final merit list.

Interview

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Written Examination will subsequently be called for an interview to be conducted by the Company at Mumbai and/or other centres. The Centre, address of the venue, time & date of interview will be informed to shortlisted candidates in the call letter.

The total marks allotted for interview are 60. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/ PWBD candidates). The weightage (ratio) of Online Examination and interview will be 80:20 respectively. The combined final score of the candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Examination and Interview.

ECGC PO 2022 Exam Pattern

ECGC PO 2022 Written Exam will include an Objective Test (Multiple Choice Questions) and Descriptive Paper (Test of English Language). The Objective Test will include sections: Reasoning Ability, English Language, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude for a total of 200 Marks and 2 hours 20 Minutes (140 Minutes). While the Descriptive Paper will include Essay Writing and Precis Writing for a total of 40 Marks and 40 Minutes.

(i) Objective Test- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Name of the Tests No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 50 50 40 minutes English Language 40 40 30 minutes Computer Knowledge 20 20 10 minutes General Awareness 40 40 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 40 minutes Total 200 200 140 minutes

(ii) Descriptive Paper (Test of English Language)

Name of Test No. of questions Marks Time allotted Essay Writing One out of two given options 20 40 minutes for both questions together Precis Writing One out of two given options 20

Penalty for Wrong Answers: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e., no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

ECGC PO 2022 Syllabus

Name of the Tests Syllabus Topics Reasoning Ability Puzzles

Seating Arrangement

Logical Reasoning

Syllogism

Data Sufficiency

Input-output

Coding-Decoding

Inequality English Language Reading Comprehension

Para Jumbles

Sentence Formation

Cloze Test

Sentence Improvement

Spotting Errors

Double Fillers

Sentence Connector

Match The Column

Phrase Replacement Computer Knowledge History of Computers

Computer Fundamentals · MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint · Computer Software & Hardware · Introduction to Computer Science · Database Management System · Computer Networks · Emerging Technology and Web Boolean Algebra

Computer Viruses · Computer Abbreviations Networking & Internet General Awareness Current Affairs

Static GK

History of ECGC

Export and Import sector

Working & Functions of ECGC

Books & Authors

History, Geography, Polity,

Sports

Latest Appointments, Obituaries, Awards, etc Quantitative Aptitude Data Interpretation

Simplification and Approximation

Quadratic Equations

Number Series

Simple & Compound Interest

Arithmetic Problems

Mixtures & Alligations

Problems on Age, Trains, LCM/HCF

ECGC PO 2022 Salary

Candidates selected for the post of Probationary Officer in cadre of Executive Officers in ECGC Ltd. will remunerated in the pay scale of 53600-2645(14)-90630- 2865(4)-102090. The officers are also eligible for the allowances and benefits like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance / House Lease Reimbursement, Transport Allowance, Medical Allowance, Newspaper Allowance, Meal coupons, Reimbursement of Mobile Bills, Mobile Handset & Briefcase Allowance, Furniture Allowance, Household help Allowance, etc.

The current CTC (Cost to Company) of Executive Officer (Probationary officer) posted in Mumbai is approximately Rs.16 lakh per annum.

ECGC PO 2022 How to Apply

Candidates should apply only through online mode via the official website of ECGC or click below on the apply online link. No other mode of application will be accepted. Have a valid personal email ID, which should be kept active till the declaration of results.

Pre-Requisites for Applying Online

Before applying online, candidates should:

(i) scan their photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm), signature, left thumb impression (If a candidate is not having left thumb, he/she may use his/ her right thumb), a handwritten declaration (in English only).

(ii) The text for the handwritten declaration is as follows: “I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

(iii) The above mentioned handwritten declaration has to be in the candidate’s handwriting and in English only and should NOT BE IN CAPITAL LETTERS. If it is written by anybody else or in any other language, the application will be considered as invalid.

Steps to Apply Online

(i) Go to the official website of ECGC and click on the Home Page to open the link “Career with ECGC” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form. OR click below on the apply online link.

(ii) Candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password.

(iii) Candidates are required to upload the scanned copies of their photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm), signature, left thumb impression (If a candidate is not having left thumb, he/she may use his/ her right thumb), a handwritten declaration (in English only).

(iv) Candidates should carefully fill in the details in the On-Line Application at the appropriate places very carefully and click on the “COMPLETE REGISTRATION” button at the end of the On-Line Application format.

(v) Candidates should make the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through the ONLINE mode only. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

(vi) After COMPLETE REGISTRATION, an additional page of the application form is displayed wherein candidates may follow the instructions and fill in the requisite details. If the online transaction has not been successfully completed, then candidates are advised to login again with their provisional registration number and password and pay the Application Fees/ Intimation Charges online. On successful completion of the transaction, an e-receipt will be generated.

(vii) After completing the procedure of applying on-line including payment of fees / intimation charges, the candidate should take a printout of the system generated on-line application form.

ECGC PO 2022 Application Fee

Category Fees SC/ST/PWBD Rs 175/- as intimation charges For All Other Categories Rs 850/- inclusive of intimation charges

