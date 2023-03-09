ECGC PO 2023 Notification (Soon): Check Exam Date, Application Form, Eligibility and Other Details

ECGC PO 2023 Notification will be released soon on the official website. Check Eligibility, Selection Process, Salary, Application Process and Other Details

ECGC PO 2023 Notification: Export Credit Guarantee Corporation is soon expected to release the recruitment notification for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) under Executive Officers. ECGC PO Notification is expected in the month of March on the official website (www.ecgc.in), as per media reports. However, there is no official update regarding the same.

The selection of the candidates for ECGC PO Posts will be done on the basis of an online exam followed by an interview round.

Last year, ECGC PO Recruitment Notification, against 75 vacancies, was released in the month of March 2022. The online process was started on 21 March and concluded on 20 April 2023. Hence ECGC PO 2023 Notification is expected around the same time. Once the notice is released, applicants can check the vacancy details, application dates and other details.

ECGC PO 2023 Exam Overview

Interested and eligible candidates can go through the overview of ECGC PO Recruitment 2023 containing on all the important key points.

Organization Name

Export Credit Guarantee Corporation Name of the Post

Probationary Officer (PO) Exam Name ECGC PO Exam 2023 Number of Vacancies To be Notified Salary Rs. 53600-2645(14)-90630- 2865(4)-102090 Registration Date to be released Selection Process Online Exam, and Interview Application Process Online Official Website www.ecgc.in

ECGC PO 2023 Important Dates

ECGC PO Notification Date 2023 Expected in March ECGC PO Online Registration Starting Date 2023 to be released ECGC PO Online Registration Last Date 2023 to be released ECGC PO Admit Card Date 2023 to be released ECGC PO Exam Date 2023 to be released ECGC PO Result Date 2023 to be released ECGC PO Interview Date 2023 to be released

ECGC PO Salary 2023



Selected candidates will be recruited as f Probationary Officer in the cadre of Executive Officers in ECGC Ltd. in the scale of Rs. 53600-2645(14)-90630- 2865(4)-102090

ECGC PO 2023 Vacancy Details

The candidates would be able to check the vacancy details in the notification.

ECGC PO Eligibility Criteria 2023



Educational Qualification:

The candidate should possess a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit:

21 to 30 years

ECGC PO Selection Process 2023



Any eligible candidate who aspires to join in ECGC Ltd. as a Probationary Officer is required to register for the Recruitment Process which consists of following rounds:

Online Exam - 200 Marks Interview - 60 Marks

ECGC PO Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates are required to appear in the objective type and descriptive type. They can check the exam pattern for both papers below:

ECGC PO Objective Type Paper Exam Pattern



Subject Number of Questions and Marks Time Reasoning Ability 50 MCQs of 50 Marks 40 minutes English Language 40 MCQs of 40 Marks 30 minutes Computer Knowledge 20 MCQs of 20 Marks 10 minutes General Awareness 40 MCQs of 40 Marks 20 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 MCQs of 50 Marks 40 minutes Total 200 MCQs of 200 Marks 2 hours and 20 min

ECGC PO Descriptive Type Paper Pattern 2023

Question Type No. of questions Total Marks Time allotted Essay Writing Choose one out of two 20 40 minutes for both questions together Precise Writing Choose one out of two 20

Marks of Descriptive Paper (English Language) will be reckoned for merit listing. It will only be evaluated for those candidates who qualify in the Objective (MCQs) test and are placed adequately high as per total marks in the objective test.

ECGC PO Exam Centre 2023

The online examination will be conducted at 22 centers:

Mumbai Nagpur Raipur Ahmedabad Kolkata Guwahati Pune Varanasi Chennai Indore Bhubaneshwar Coimbatore Bangalore Visakhapatnam Kanpur Kochi Delhi Patna Hyderabad Chandigarh Ranchi Jaipur

ECGC PO Interview Round 2023

Candidates who clear the Online Written Examination will subsequently be called for an interview to be conducted by the Company at Mumbai and/or other centres. The Centre, address of the venue, time & date of interview will be informed to shortlisted candidates in the call letter.

How to Submit ECGC PO Online Application Form?

Step 1: Go to the ECGC website www.ecgc.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “Career with ECGC” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form.

Step 2: Click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form.

Step 3: After Registration, upload a Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression, A handwritten declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents.

Step 4: Submit the Application Fee

ECGC PO 2023 Application Fee: