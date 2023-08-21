EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Questions Asked

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: National Testing Agency is conducting the EPFO SSA Exam. The EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam is scheduled for 18, 21, 22 and 23 August 2023 in multiple shifts, read here the difficulty level, questions asked, answer key, and expected cut-off.

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: National Testing Agency successfully conducted the EPFO SSA Phase 1 Exam on August 18, 2023 at various centers all over the country. In this article, we will discuss the EPFO SSA Exam analysis based on the feedback of the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. This analysis comprises section-wise difficulty levels, the number of good attempts, and questions asked in the written exam.

Candidates should go through the EPFO SSA Exam Analysis on August 18, 2023. This exam analysis provides crucial details on exam difficulty level, a good number of attempts, topics from which questions are asked in the written exam, etc. Check the key highlights of the EPFO SSA Exam written exam analysis shared below.

EPFO SSA Exam 2023 Overview Recruiting Body National Testing Agency Post Name EPFO SSA (Social Security Assistant) Exam Date 18, 21, 22, 23 August 2023 Selection Process Computer Based Examination (CBT)

Data Entry Test (Typing) Number of Questions 150 Maximum Marks 600 Duration 150 minutes Negative Marking ¼ marks Number of Vacancies 2849 Official Website https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/

Here we will provide the date-wise and shift-wise analysis of each paper of EPFO SSA Exam Phase 1. The EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam is scheduled on 18, 21, 22, and 23 August 2023 in multiple shifts. This analysis will give you insight into the overall difficulty level of the exam, the number of good attempts, expected cut-off marks, etc.

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level ( 18 Aug, Shift 1)

As per the feedback of the candidates, the overall difficulty level of EPFO SSA exam help on 18 August shift 1 was moderate. You can find the subject-wise exam analysis with difficulty level below.

EPFO SSA Phase 1 Exam 2023: 18 Aug, Shift 1 Subject Difficulty Level General Aptitude Easy-Moderate General Knowledge/ General Awareness Moderate Quantitative Ability Moderate General English with Comprehension Easy-Moderate Computer Literacy Easy Overall Moderate

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts ( 18 Aug, Shift 1 )

As per the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam held on 18 Aug shift 1 was Moderate. The section-wise number of good attempts for the exam for all the sections is as follows.

Subject Number of Good Attempts General Aptitude 25-27 General Knowledge/ General Awareness 23-25 Quantitative Ability 23-25 General English with Comprehension 45-47 Computer Literacy 07-08 Overall 124-134

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level ( 18 Aug, Shift 2 )

The overall difficulty level of EPFO SSA exam help on 18 August shift 2 was easy to moderate. You can find the subject-wise exam analysis with difficulty level below.

EPFO SSA Phase 1 Exam 2023: 18 Aug, Shift 2 Subject Difficulty Level General Aptitude Easy General Knowledge/ General Awareness Easy-Moderate Quantitative Ability Moderate General English with Comprehension Easy Computer Literacy Easy-Moderate Overall Easy-Moderate

EPFO SSA Exam 2023: Good Attempts ( 18 Aug, Shift 2 )

The overall number of good attempts for the EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam held on 18 Aug shift 2 was Moderate. The section-wise number of good attempts for the exam for all the sections is as follows.

Subject Number of Good Attempts General Aptitude 26-28 General Knowledge/ General Awareness 22-24 Quantitative Ability 23-25 General English with Comprehension 45-47 Computer Literacy 07-08 Overall 125-135

EPFO SSA Exam 2023: Difficulty Level (Aug 21, Shift 1)

As per the feedback of the candidates, the overall difficulty level of EPFO SSA exam help on 21 August shift 1 was moderate. The subject-wise exam analysis with difficulty level is shared below.

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts (Aug 21, Shift 1)

As per the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam held on 21 Aug shift 1 was Moderate. The section-wise number of good attempts for the exam for all the sections is as follows.

Subject Number of Good Attempts General Aptitude 25-27 General Knowledge/ General Awareness 23-25 Quantitative Ability 24-26 General English with Comprehension 45-47 Computer Literacy 07-08 Overall 124-134

EPFO SSA Exam 2023: Expected Cut-Off

Candidates can check the EPFO SSA exam 2023 expected cut-off marks below. They must clear the EPFO SSA exam 2023 cut-off in order to be eligible for Data Entry Test (Typing). There are various factors responsible for determining the cutoff marks, some of them are as follows.

Number of Test-Takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Exam

Category

Candidate’s performance

Category Expected Cut Off UR To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: Pattern

Candidates must check the EPFO SSA exam pattern to understand the question pattern, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by the recruitment body. The EPFO SSA written exam comprises 150 questions of 600 marks. The total duration of EPFO SSA exam is 150 minutes. The examination pattern is given below

EPFO SSA Exam Pattern 2023 Subject No. of Question Total Marks Duration General Aptitude 30 120 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 Minutes) General Knowledge/ General Awareness 30 120 Quantitative Ability 30 120 General English with Comprehension 50 200 Computer Literacy 10 40 Total 150 600

EPFO SSA Answer Key 2023

The EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam is scheduled on 18, 21, 22, and 23 August 2023 in multiple shifts. The recruitment authority will announce the EPFO SSA exam 2023 phase 1 Answer Key soon after the successful completion of the exam in all the shifts. Aspirants must download the EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam answer keys to get an idea of the number of correct and incorrect answers and calculate their scores accordingly. This will help them to know their qualifying chances in the exam.