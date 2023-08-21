EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Questions Asked

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: National Testing Agency is conducting the EPFO SSA Exam. The EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam is scheduled for 18, 21, 22 and 23 August 2023 in multiple shifts, read here the difficulty level, questions asked, answer key, and expected cut-off.

EPFO SSA Exam 2023: Exam Analysis and Expected Cut off

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: National Testing Agency successfully conducted the EPFO SSA Phase 1 Exam on August 18, 2023 at various centers all over the country. In this article, we will discuss the EPFO SSA Exam analysis based on the feedback of the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. This analysis comprises section-wise difficulty levels, the number of good attempts, and questions asked in the written exam.

Candidates should go through the EPFO SSA Exam Analysis on August 18, 2023. This exam analysis provides crucial details on exam difficulty level, a good number of attempts, topics from which questions are asked in the written exam, etc. Check the key highlights of the EPFO SSA Exam written exam analysis shared below.

EPFO SSA Exam 2023 Overview

Recruiting Body

National Testing Agency

Post Name

EPFO SSA (Social Security Assistant)

Exam Date 

18, 21, 22, 23 August 2023

Selection Process
  • Computer Based Examination (CBT)
  • Data Entry Test (Typing) 

Number of Questions

150

Maximum Marks

600

Duration

150 minutes

Negative Marking

¼ marks

Number of Vacancies 

2849

Official Website

https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/

 

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023

Here we will provide the date-wise and shift-wise analysis of each paper of EPFO SSA Exam Phase 1. The EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam is scheduled on 18, 21, 22, and 23 August 2023 in multiple shifts. This analysis will give you insight into the overall difficulty level of the exam, the number of good attempts, expected cut-off marks, etc.

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level (18 Aug, Shift 1)

As per the feedback of the candidates, the overall difficulty level of EPFO SSA exam help on 18 August shift 1 was moderate. You can find the subject-wise exam analysis with difficulty level below.

EPFO SSA Phase 1 Exam 2023: 18 Aug, Shift 1

Subject

Difficulty Level

General Aptitude 

Easy-Moderate

General Knowledge/ General Awareness

Moderate

Quantitative Ability

Moderate

General English with Comprehension

Easy-Moderate

Computer Literacy

Easy

Overall 

Moderate

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts (18 Aug, Shift 1)

As per the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam held on 18 Aug shift 1 was Moderate. The section-wise number of good attempts for the exam for all the sections is as follows.

Subject

Number of Good Attempts

General Aptitude 

25-27

General Knowledge/ General Awareness

23-25

Quantitative Ability

23-25

General English with Comprehension

45-47

Computer Literacy

07-08

Overall

124-134

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level (18 Aug, Shift 2)

The overall difficulty level of EPFO SSA exam help on 18 August shift 2 was easy to moderate. You can find the subject-wise exam analysis with difficulty level below.

EPFO SSA Phase 1 Exam 2023: 18 Aug, Shift 2

Subject

Difficulty Level

General Aptitude 

Easy

General Knowledge/ General Awareness

Easy-Moderate

Quantitative Ability

Moderate

General English with Comprehension

Easy

Computer Literacy

Easy-Moderate

Overall 

Easy-Moderate

EPFO SSA Exam 2023: Good Attempts (18 Aug, Shift 2)

The overall number of good attempts for the EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam held on 18 Aug shift 2 was Moderate. The section-wise number of good attempts for the exam for all the sections is as follows.

Subject

Number of Good Attempts

General Aptitude 

26-28

General Knowledge/ General Awareness

22-24

Quantitative Ability

23-25

General English with Comprehension

45-47

Computer Literacy

07-08

Overall

125-135

EPFO SSA Exam 2023: Difficulty Level (Aug 21, Shift 1)

As per the feedback of the candidates, the overall difficulty level of EPFO SSA exam help on 21 August shift 1 was moderate. The subject-wise exam analysis with difficulty level is shared below.

EPFO SSA Phase 1 Exam 2023: 18 Aug, Shift 1

Subject

Difficulty Level

General Aptitude 

Easy-Moderate

General Knowledge/ General Awareness

Moderate

Quantitative Ability

Moderate

General English with Comprehension

Easy

Computer Literacy

Easy-Moderate

Overall 

Moderate

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts (Aug 21, Shift 1)

As per the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam held on 21 Aug shift 1 was Moderate. The section-wise number of good attempts for the exam for all the sections is as follows.

Subject

Number of Good Attempts

General Aptitude 

25-27

General Knowledge/ General Awareness

23-25

Quantitative Ability

24-26

General English with Comprehension

45-47

Computer Literacy

07-08

Overall

124-134

EPFO SSA Exam 2023: Expected Cut-Off 

Candidates can check the EPFO SSA exam 2023 expected cut-off marks below. They must clear the EPFO SSA exam 2023 cut-off in order to be eligible for Data Entry Test (Typing). There are various factors responsible for determining the cutoff marks, some of them are as follows.

  • Number of Test-Takers
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Exam
  • Category
  • Candidate’s performance

Category

Expected Cut Off

UR

To be updated soon

OBC

To be updated soon

SC

To be updated soon

ST

To be updated soon

EPFO SSA Exam Analysis 2023: Pattern

Candidates must check the EPFO SSA exam pattern to understand the question pattern,  number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by the recruitment body. The EPFO SSA written exam comprises 150 questions of 600 marks. The total duration of EPFO SSA exam is 150 minutes. The examination pattern is given below

EPFO SSA Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

No. of Question

Total Marks

Duration

General Aptitude 

30

120

2 hours and 30 minutes (150 Minutes)

General Knowledge/ General Awareness

30

120

Quantitative Ability

30

120

General English with Comprehension

50

200

Computer Literacy

10

40

Total

150

600

EPFO SSA Answer Key 2023

The EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam is scheduled on 18, 21, 22, and 23 August 2023 in multiple shifts. The recruitment authority will announce the EPFO SSA exam 2023 phase 1 Answer Key soon after the successful completion of the exam in all the shifts. Aspirants must download the EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam answer keys to get an idea of the number of correct and incorrect answers and calculate their scores accordingly. This will help them to know their qualifying chances in the exam.

FAQ

How to check EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam Analysis 2023?

Here we have shared the detailed EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam Analysis 2023 based on feedback from the candidates who have attempted the written exam.

What is EPFO SSA Phase 1 Exam Analysis 2023?

The EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam review provides details on the overall difficulty level of the exam, the number of good attempts, and expected cut-off marks.

What was the difficulty level EPFO SSA Phase 1 Exam held on 18 August, Shift 1 according to the Analysis?

As per the Analysis, the difficulty level of EPFO SSA Phase 1 exam held on 18 August, Shift 1 was moderate

