ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Salary: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation aims to fill 558 vacancies for the Specialist Grade II (Senior/Junior Scale) posts. It is a golden chance for qualified medical professionals to secure a prestigious post with attractive pay and benefits. The selection will be made based on the interview, which will be conducted by the Selection Board. The appointed candidates will receive a salary based on the 7th CPC guidelines, along with admissible allowances such as DA, NPA, HRA and Transport allowance according to the prescribed rules. They will also have to undergo probation as per rules and can be posted anywhere in India. Aspirants must also check the job requirements carefully to identify the responsibilities involved and assess whether the role aligns with their career goals and expectations. Scroll down to learn more about the ESIC Specialist Grade 2 in-hand salary and job profile on this page.

ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Salary Structure The salary for the ESIC Specialist Grade 2 post will be structured according to the guidelines of the 7th CPC. It includes a competitive pay scale, grade pay, and various allowances, making the overall remuneration rewarding and fulfilling. The pay scale and pay level vary depending on the post, with Level 12 of the pay matrix applicable for the Senior Scale and Level 11 for the Junior Scale. Check the full breakdown of the ESIC Specialist salary structure shared below for the candidate’s reference: Post Name Pay Level Initial Pay Specialist Grade II (Senior Scale) Level 12 Rs 78,800 Specialist Grade II (Junior Scale) Level 11 Rs 67,700 ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Salary in Hand The ESIC Specialist Grade 2 in hand salary differs based on the pay level and job location. The salary of candidates appointed for the Senior Scale will be placed at Level 12 with an initial pay of Rs. 78,800. On the other hand, the salary for Junior Scale falls under Level 11 of the pay matrix with an initial pay of Rs. 67,700. Moreover, the actual ESIC Specialist Grade 2 salary per month includes both basic pay and allowances, depending on the city of posting and applicable government regulations.

ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Salary: Perks & Allowances The appointed candidates will be entitled to various benefits, perks, and allowances admissible as per rules in force from time to time. The amount of allowances may vary as per the city category, pay level and ESIC guidelines. However, it will increase the overall compensation package, making the monthly salary more competitive and attractive. The list of perks and allowances included in the salary package is as follows: Dearness Allowances (DA)

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

NPA

Transport Allowance

Other Relevant Allowances ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Job Profile Candidates will be recruited for the ESIC Specialist Grade 2 post across India. They are expected to provide professional medical expertise in their respective speciality. They will be responsible for carrying out both clinical and administrative duties. Here is the list of roles and responsibilities included in the job profile: