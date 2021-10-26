Exclusive: Are Educart Class 10 and 12 Books Actually Useful for Final Practice of Term 1 and Semester 1 Board Exams?

Over the past few months, CBSE has made drastic changes in the paper pattern and examination practices for Class 10 and 12 Boards.

Are Educart Sample Paper Books really worth the popularity they have been getting?

Over the past few months, CBSE has made drastic changes in the paper pattern and examination practices for Class 10 and 12 Boards. Even though NCERT course and exemplar books are still the primary study material for Term 1 and 2 Boards, they are not efficient enough to cover all the new pattern MCQs, such as A/ R, Mixed, Situation and Case Study-based MCQs.

For the first time, half-yearly exams (Term 1 Board Exams) are 100% MCQ based, as per the NEP guidelines and they are now right around the corner. So, stress is building up in students for a final practice solution. They are consulting their teachers about additional resources like sample paper books, online videos or free courses.

One set of reference books has been widely popular for both CBSE and ICSE Boards among all the private publishers this session – Educart.

“Interestingly, more than 45% of CBSE students have bought Educart books since the last two years.”

This fact is confirmed by the Amazon and Flipkart rankings of Educart MCQ Books, which again piqued our interest in conducting complete research on their study and examination material. We took the help of a survey of students and teachers, along with everything available on the Internet. Here are all the parameters that we considered during our research to check Educart books’ quality for CBSE and ICSE Board exams.

Physical Item:Bought the Educart Term 1 MCQ Question Bank and Sample Papers Books In-house Research:Made a list of important factors for CBSE and ICSE books with our in-house subject matter experts and checked them against Educart books Social Proof:Looked for the actual critical online ratings on Amazon and Flipkart Online Reviews:Went through students' reviews on online e-commerce websites, along with their opinions on Quora and Brainly Survey:Had a dialogue with some of the top CBSE and ICSE school teachers about the quality of Educart books and their experience with them

Educart CBSE and ICSE Sample Paper Books for MCQ-based Board Exams as found on Amazon

Given below is an unbiased critical analysis of whether Educart MCQ Sample Paper and Question Bank books for CBSE and ICSE Boards are really worth the money and if so, why.

Relevance to Latest Paper Pattern and Sample/ Specimen Paper

CBSE and ICSE Board Exams will be set 100% based on the Sample (and Marking Scheme Solutions) and Specimen Papers on the websites respectively. CBSE has also provided some guidelines in the latest webinars hosted on YouTube on how the questions will be developed as per the Competency-based Education (CBE). On the other hand, ICSE made some significant changes in their English Language and History + Civics Specimen Paper.

Any publisher that is prompt about these changes can devise practice material according to the latest paper pattern. The books must include all the new types of questions (in this case, MCQs) according to the new changes.

Review on Educart:

Our Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Positive Reviews (on average) on Amazon and Flipkart Educart Sample Paper and Question Bank Books

Good Amount of MCQs

When we talk about Question Bank books, they should justify their name and contain a combination of questions in a good amount. For each type, there should be at least 10-20 MCQs in each chapter so the students are able to retain everything they are practising.

Moreover, when we talk about a Sample Paper book, there must be enough Sample Papers (Solved and Unsolved). The solved papers should allow the students to practice as well as self evaluate their answers, for which correct answers/ solutions must be provided.

Review on Educart:

Educart CBSE Question Bank books (all subjects) actually included 100+ MCQs, (including examples, all the parts and subparts of case-based MCQs) in each chapter. We had to check for all the new pattern MCQs and they were all present in the books.

Their CBSE Class 10 & 12 and ICSE Class 10 Sample Paper Books provided 10-15 Sample Papers solved and unsolved papers combined.

Our in-house experts checked for the relevance of all the content and solutions in these books. They are so clear yet detailed!

We can side with the fact that over 40-50% of questions in these books clash with the questions asked in Class 10 and 12 Board exams.

Our Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Educart books recommended by experts in a recent newspaper article, said: “These books are a relief for the students practising for Term 1 Board Exams.”

Quality of Questions and Solutions

Quality is the most important thing in books, especially because students depend on them for Board exam preparations. The quality of explanations is as important as that of the questions. They must be concise, to-the-point and with minimum errors so the students have the concept clear in their mind.

Review on Educart:

Both the Educart Question Bank and Sample Paper books include solutions and detailed explanations for the solved MCQs.

Students can easily recall the NCERT topics with these explanations, hence, increasing their retention of concepts.

Our Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Quora question on how to score 95% in Class 12 Science Stream answered by a student with reference to Educart Question Bank

Theory on Reduced Syllabus

It helps the students if a chapter precedes a summary of the concepts. This way, they can relate to the questions even more and solve them by recalling the concepts.

If we take Term 1 MCQ-based Boards in perspective then small bullet points or notes can help sum up the chapter for students before they practice solved and unsolved sample papers.

Review on Educart:

In Educart Question Banks, each chapter began with a concise theory covered within 6-7 pages. These books excluded the topics that were deleted from the syllabus at that time.

Their Sample Paper books on the other hand provided 'Objective Mind Maps' (in the form of web charts) to smartly outline the important points of reduced syllabus topics.

For our evaluation, we tried to answer some Stand Alone MCQs with the help of these Mind Maps. We were able to find out most answers with them!

Our Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Unbiased feedback about Educart Question Banks from one of the Interviewed CBSE Teachers

Realistic Cost

Some students look for the price as the first thing in a book. So for a Sample Paper book, anything under ₹250 is good as long as they are providing a good number of Sample Papers for practice and features that can actually help the students in the last days of their preparation.

Review on Educart:

The majority of Educart Sample Paper books are priced under ₹199 with up to 13 Sample Papers in each subject.

And their features don’t end on Mind Maps, Explanations and obvious OMR practice sheets only. Both CBSE and ICSE Sample Paper Books come with a Self Evaluation Table (for students to self grade unsolved papers) and Time Management Chart, which we haven’t found in any other publishers’ books.

Our Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Educart CBSE Sample Paper Bundle Ranked #1 on Amazon

Overall Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

In conclusion, Educart has really achieved something great with its collection of CBSE and ICSE books. Even after covering so many features for CBSE and ICSE reduced syllabus topics, the quality of all the books is maintained and they are made available at such an affordable price. After covering all the parameters, we can say that the students can completely rely on these books for CBSE Term 1 and ICSE Semester 1 MCQ Board Exams.

Below, we have provided their Amazon store links for all the Educart Term 1 MCQ books for direct access.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Educart. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.