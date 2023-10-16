EXIM Bank Recruitment 2023 for MT Posts, Apply Online at eximbankindia.in

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2023 for MT Posts: Check Application Form, Notification, Vacancy, Salary, How to Apply, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2023: Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank), a recognized bank engaged in financing, facilitating and promoting India’s international trade, looking to recruit persons for the post of Management Trainee (MT) and Manager. Interested persons are required to submit the application online mode from 21 October to 10 November 2023 through the link eximbankindia.in.

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of an online exam. This exam will be held in the month of November or December 2023.

The online examination will be conducted in the following cities: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bilaspur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Mumbai/Navi Mumbai/Thane/MMR region, Delhi/NCR and Patna.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 21 October 2023

Last Date of Online Application - 10 November 2023

EXIM Bank Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (MT) (Banking Operations) - 35 Marks

Management Trainee (MT) (Digital Technology) - 7 marks

Management Trainee (MT) (Rajbhasha) - 2 marks

Management Trainee (MT) (Administration) - 1 mark

Eligibility Criteria for EXIM Bank Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Management Trainee (Banking Operations) - Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in Graduation. Post Graduation (MBA / PGDBA or equivalent) with specialization in Finance or Chartered Accountant (CA). Post Graduation course should be of a minimum 2-year full time duration, with a specialization in Finance with minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA. In case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient. Candidates who have appeared / appearing for the final examination in Post Graduation or Chartered Accountancy and are expecting their results in the year 2024 are eligible to apply.

Manager (Digital Technology): Minimum 60% or equivalent grade in B.E/B. Tech Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication. OR MCA with minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA in Graduation & MCA.

Age Limit:

21 to 28 years

Salary:

Rs. 36000 - 1490 – 46430 - 1740 – 49910 – 1990 – 63840

How to Apply for EXIM Bank Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates can apply online by following steps:

Go to https://www.eximbankindia.in/careers click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.

Register for the post

Upload Relevant Documents

Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment

.Click on 'Submit' button

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-