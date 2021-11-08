Explore the world of engineering with MIT-WPU’s B. Tech program

The School of Civil Engineering is known for its emphasis on research which is evident from over 200 published papers and over INR 2.5 crore in research funding.

India, 2nd November 2021: MIT World Peace University’s (MIT-WPU) Faculty of Engineering & Technology is inviting aspirants to enroll for their reputed B.Tech program.

Tech Overview: MIT-WPU’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology has restructured its engineering curriculum by enabling students to choose a minor in Computer Engineering along with their B. Tech specialization.

The School of Civil Engineering is known for its emphasis on research which is evident from over 200 published papers and over INR 2.5 crore in research funding. MIT-WPU provides internships to all of its students so that they may intimately understand the requirements of the industry.

The School of Chemical Engineering is renowned for its research orientation. In fact, the AIChE student chapter won the Outstanding Global Outstanding Student Chapter Award 2019 and 2020

The Bio-Engineering course offered by MIT-WPU synthesizes biology with the latest technology. MIT-WPU has already heavily invested in creating the best infrastructure for bioengineering.

Being one of the premier institutes for petroleum engineering across the nation, the school has cultivated long-lasting ties with multiple petroleum and energy companies including ONGC.

MIT-WPU is also particular about providing the best infrastructure to their students, such as the sub-sea laboratory which is a unique facility used to undertake experiments relating to piping engineering, hydraulic flow & geological strata under the sea bed.

Industry Tie-up:

MIT-WPU has access to the best Industry Experts and students get a chance to expose themselves to Live Projects, Internships, and Insights into Industry.

Consequently, MIT-WPU, FoET has signed MoU’s with companies to ensure a consistent engagement with them.

A few of the companies that MIT-WPU has signed MOU’s with are listed below -

Infosys, Applus IDIADA, TCS, Premium Transmission, Reliance Industries Limited, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Thermax, Ambuja Cement, Garware Polyester Limited, Sandvik Coromanty & Asian Paints.

Placements & Recruiters: MIT-WPU offers excellent placement opportunities. Rakuten, a Japanese company selected 2 engineering students with CTC 37.26 L p.a.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the B. Tech program at MIT-WPU, students need to qualify and have a valid score in MHT– CET 2021 (for Maharashtra Domicile Candidates) and/or JEE (Mains) 2021 (for All India Candidates) and/or WPU MEET (MIT Engineering Entrance Test) – 2021 exam. Additionally, to be eligible, students should have passed 10+2 in science from any statutory board with a minimum of 50% marks in total as well as in PCM. Students from other boards are also welcome to apply at MIT-WPU.

MIT-WPU offers a B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering (Smart Infrastructure and Construction), Electronics and Communication Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), Bio Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science), Computer Science and Engineering (Computer Science and Business Systems), CSE (Cyber Security and Forensics), Electrical and Computer Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering (Robotics and Automation) & Petroleum Engineering.

MIT-WPU is currently accepting applications for its B. Tech program. Students can apply online by logging on to: https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/btech/

For more information, visit : https://mitwpu.edu.in/

