FACT Recruitment 2020: Apply for 98 Trade Apprentice Posts @fact.co.in till 28 February

FACT Recruitment 2020 Notification: Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) has invited application for recruitment to the 98 Trade Apprentice Posts. All the candidates having eligibility for these posts can apply through the prescribed format on or before 28 February 2020.

Important Date:

•Last date for applications: 28 February 2020

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) Vacancy Details:

Trade Apprentice - 98 Posts

Trades-

Fitter- 24 Posts

Machinist- 8 Posts

Electrician- 15 Posts

Plumber- 4 Posts

Mechanic Motor Vehicle- 6 Posts

Carpenter- 2 Posts

Mechanic (Diesel)- 4 Posts

Instrument Mechanic- 12 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric)- 9 Posts

Painter- 2 Posts

COPA / Front Office Assistant- 12 Posts

Educational Qualification for FACT Trade Apprentice Posts:

Trade Apprentice- Candidates should have ITI / ITC Trade Certificate (NTC) in Fitter, Machinist, Electrician, Plumber, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Carpenter, Mechanic (Diesel), Instrument Mechanic, Welder (Gas & Electric), Painter, COPA / Front Office Assistant.

For more details, click on the below notification link.

Age limit for FACT Trade Apprentice Posts:

Candidates age should not be more than 23 years as on 01 January 2020.

Age relaxation will be given to those candidates who belong to reserved category.

Official Notification Click Here Official Website Click Here

How to apply for Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) Trade Apprentice Jobs 2020:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website of FACT (www.fact.co.in) for Graduate Apprentice & Diploma Apprentice Posts on or before 28 February 2020. The originals of the following certificates need to be scanned and uploaded: