FACT Recruitment 2023 For 74 Manager & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including B. Sc. in Degree/Engineering/Post Graduate Degree in Management/ Chartered Accountant/10th Pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Notification Details FACT Recruitment 2023:

Recruitment Notification No. : 04/2023

Important Dates FACT Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: April 26, 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 16, 2023

Vacancy Details FACT Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Senior Manager (Civil)-02

Senior Manager (Human Resource and Administration)-01

Officers (Sales)-06

Management Trainee (Chemical)-13

Management Trainee (Electrical)-03

Management Trainee (Instrumentation)-02

Management Trainee (Marketing)-05

Management Trainee (Finance)-04

Technician (Process)-21

Sanitary Inspector-02

Craftsman (Fitter Cum Mechanic)-03

Craftsman (Electrical)-04

Craftsman (Instrumentation)-04

Rigger Assistant-04

Scale of Pay FACT Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Senior Manager (Civil)-Rs 70000–200000 (E4

Senior Manager (Human Resource and Administration)-Rs 70000–200000 (E4)

Officers (Sales)-Rs. 30000-120000 (E0)

Management Trainee (Chemical)-Rs 50000-160000 (E2)

Management Trainee (Electrical)-Rs 50000-160000 (E2)

Management Trainee (Instrumentation)-Rs 50000-160000 (E2)

Management Trainee (Marketing)-Rs 50000-160000 (E2)

Management Trainee (Finance)-Rs 50000-160000 (E2)

Technician (Process)-Rs 23350-115000 (WG18)

Sanitary Inspector-Rs 21650-76000 (WG6)

Craftsman (Fitter Cum Mechanic)-Rs 21650-76000 (WG6)

Craftsman (Electrical)-Rs 21650-76000 (WG6)

Craftsman (Instrumentation)-Rs 21650-76000 (WG6)

Rigger Assistant-Rs 19500-61000 (WG4)

Eligibility Criteria FACT Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Senior Manager (Civil)-Degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 9 years executive experience in construction / maintenance department in a large Fertiliser / Chemical / Petrochemical Plants or large Engineering / Civil Construction Firms of which last 3 years shall be (a) if executives of CPSEs on IDA scales, in E3 grade i.e. Rs.60000-180000 (if 2017 based IDA scales) or equivalent /higher grade or (b) if working in other establishments, drawing a minimum CTC of Rs. 15 lakhs per annum.

Officers (Sales)-B. Sc. Degree in Agriculture with 60% marks.

Management Trainee (Chemical)-Degree in Engineering (in Chemical Engineering or Petrochemical Engineering or Chemical Technology or Petrochemical Technology), with 60% marks.

Management Trainee (Electrical)-Degree in Engineering (in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics or Electrical & Instrumentation), with 60% marks.

Management Trainee (Instrumentation)-Degree in Engineering (in Instrumentation or Instrumentation & Control or Electronics & Instrumentation or Electrical & Instrumentation), with 60% marks.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

FACT Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How to Apply FACT Recruitment 2023 Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official www.fact.co.in from April 26 to May 16, 2023.