Forest Guard Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 785 Posts, Check Apply Online, Qualification, Age Limit and More Details Here

Forest Guard Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has launched recruitment drive for various posts of Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor across the state. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 785 posts of Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor are to be filled. Out of 785 positions, 483 are for Forest Guard, 259 for Forester and 43 for Surveyor. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including 10th/12th with ITI and additional eligibility can apply online for these posts.
Candidates can check this notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, age limit and other details.
Forest Guard Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
The RSSB has uploaded the indicative notification for Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor posts on its official website. Alternatively you can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-
|Forest Guard Recruitment 2025
|Notification PDF
Forest Guard Recruitment 2025 Overview
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has launched recruitment drive for various posts of Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|Post Name
|Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor
|Total Vacancies
|785
|Official Website
|https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/
Forest Guard Recruitment 2025 Eligibility
Applying candidates should have posts wise educational qualification as given in the notification for these vacancies. You can check the details of educational qualification and others given below-
|Forester
|Intermediate (10+2) passed + RSSB CET Qualified at 12th Level Exam.
|Forest Guard
|Matriculation (10th) passed
|Surveyor
|Intermediate (10+2) passed, ITI / Diploma in Civil Engineering.
Forest Guard 2025 Vacancy
This drive is being done to recruit 785 posts of Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor. Out of 785 positions, 483 are for Forest Guard, 259 for Forester and 43 for Surveyor. Check below the details of the number of posts.
|Forester
|259
|Forest Guard
|483
|Surveyor
|43
How to apply for RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2025?
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will soon release the details notification with all the crucial details including online application process, important dates and others on its official website. Once released candidates will apply online for these posts. Candidates are advised to apply and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
