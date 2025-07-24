Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Forest Guard Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 785 Posts, Check Apply Online, Qualification, Age Limit and More Details Here

 RSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2025 : The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has launched a recruitment drive for 785 various posts including Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including 10th/12th with ITI and additional eligibility have golden chance to apply for these positions. Check details here. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 24, 2025, 10:41 IST
RSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2025
RSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2025

Forest Guard Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has launched recruitment drive for various posts of Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor across the state. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 785 posts of Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor are to be filled. Out of 785 positions, 483 are for Forest Guard, 259 for Forester and 43 for Surveyor. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including 10th/12th with ITI and additional eligibility can apply online for these posts.

Candidates can check this notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, age limit and other details.

Forest Guard Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The RSSB has uploaded the indicative notification for Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor posts on its official website. Alternatively you can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-

Forest Guard Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

 Forest Guard Recruitment 2025 Overview

 Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has launched recruitment drive for various posts of Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization  Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) 
Post Name Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor 
Total Vacancies 785
Official Website https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

Forest Guard Recruitment 2025 Eligibility

Applying candidates should have posts wise educational qualification as given in the notification for these vacancies. You can check the details of educational qualification and others given below-

Forester Intermediate (10+2) passed + RSSB CET Qualified at 12th Level Exam.
Forest Guard Matriculation (10th) passed
Surveyor Intermediate (10+2) passed, ITI / Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Forest Guard 2025 Vacancy

This drive is being done to recruit 785 posts of Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor. Out of 785 positions, 483 are for Forest Guard, 259 for Forester and 43 for Surveyor. Check below the details of the number of posts.

Forester  259
Forest Guard 483
Surveyor 43 

How to apply for RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2025?

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will soon release the details notification with all the crucial details including online application process, important dates and others on its official website. Once released candidates will apply online for these posts. Candidates are advised to apply and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News