Forest Guard Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 785 Posts, Check Apply Online, Qualification, Age Limit and More Details Here

Forest Guard Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has launched recruitment drive for various posts of Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor across the state. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 785 posts of Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor are to be filled. Out of 785 positions, 483 are for Forest Guard, 259 for Forester and 43 for Surveyor. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including 10th/12th with ITI and additional eligibility can apply online for these posts.

Candidates can check this notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, age limit and other details.

Forest Guard Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The RSSB has uploaded the indicative notification for Forester, Forest Guard and Surveyor posts on its official website. Alternatively you can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-