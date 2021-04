FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Manager and Other Posts @fssai.gov.in

FSSAI Recruitment 2021 Notification: FSSAI has published a short recruitment notification for the post of Principal Manager, Joint Director, Senior Manager, Deputy Director and & Manager. FSSAI Online Application will start from today i.e. on 16 April 2021. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply on or before 15 May 2021 on FSSAI website -fssai.gov.in.

Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, age limit, qualification, application link once the FSSAI Notification is available.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 16 April 2021

Last date for submission of application: 15 April 2021

FSSAI Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 38

Principal Manager (Journalism/Mass Communication/Public Relation/Marketing) - 01

Joint Director - 12 (Technical - 9 and Admin and Finance)

Senior Manager (Journalism/Mass Communication/PR/Marketing) - 01

Senior Manager (IT) - 01

Deputy Director (Technical) - 11

Deputy Director (Admin and Finance) - 6

Manager (Journalism/Mass Communication/PR) - 03

Manager (Marketing) - 02

Manager (Social Work or Psychology or Labour and Social Welfare) - 01

Pay Scale

Principal Manager - 13

Joint Director - 12

Senior Manager - 12

Deputy Director - 11

Manager - 11

Eligibility Criteria for FSSAI Principal Manager, Joint Director, Senior Manager, Deputy Director & Manager Posts

Candidates can check the educational qualification once the detailed notification is released

How to apply for FSSAI Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on fssai.gov.in under ‘Jobs @FSSAI (Careers)’ section from 16 April to 15 Mat 2021.

FSSAI Recruitment Notification Download

FSSAI Website