GATE 2023 Answer Key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, Electrical Engineering Out, Direct Link to Download at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Answer Key: IIT Kanpur released the subject-wise answer key of GATE 2023 today. Candidates can download the GATE 2023 answer key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, Electrical Engineering at gate.iitk.ac.in. Check steps to download.

GATE 2023 Answer Key: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) provisional answer key 2023 for all 29 subjects. The officials have released GATE ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, and Electrical answer keys in the form of pdf. Candidates can download the official GATE 2023 answer key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, Architecture, Petroleum Engineering, Textile, and Electrical Engineering at the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

Earlier, many coaching institutes released the unofficial GATE 2023 answer key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, and Electrical. By using the GATE 2023 answer key pdf, candidates can analyze their performance and calculate their probable scores. Also, earlier, the authorities already released the GATE response sheets 2023.

GATE 2023 Answer Key Link

Candidates can download subject-wise answer key of GATE in online mode from the official website. They can check the table below to get direct link to download GATE 2023 answer key of ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, Electrical Engineering -

GATE 2023 Answer Key Dates

The authorities have already announced the date for the release of GATE answer key 2023. Candidates can below the table to know dates related of GATE 2023 answer key -

Events Dates Provisional GATE answer key February 21, 2023 Objection window of GATE answer key February 22 to 25, 2023 Final GATE Answer Key To be notified

GATE 2023 Answer Key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, Electrical Engineering

Initially, IIT Kanpur releases the provisional GATE answer key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil and EE in online mode. The officials will also provide the opportunity to raise objections in GATE 2023 Answer Key. After considering candidate's objections, the officials will release the final GATE 2023 answer key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, and Electrical Engineering. With the help of the GATE 2023 answer key, candidates can calculate their probable scores before the release of the result. They can also download the GATE 2023 question paper with solution pdf online from the official website.

How To Download GATE 2023 Answer Key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, Electrical Engineering?

Candidates can download the official GATE 2023 answer key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, Electrical Engineering at the website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the provisional GATE answer key 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on login tab.

3rd Step -On the new page, enter the Enrolment ID / Email Address and Password.

4th Step - The subject-wise Provisional GATE 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, EE GATE answer key pdf and save it for future.

How To Calculate Probable Scores by Using GATE 2023 Answer Key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, Electrical Engineering?

To calculate the probable scores with the help of GATE answer key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, and Electrical Engineering, candidates must be aware of the marking scheme. They will have to first determine their correct and incorrect answers based on the GATE 2023 answer key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil and EE. After that, they have to calculate the scores with the help of the marking scheme of GATE 2023.

As per the GATE marking scheme, all the questions are of either 1 or 2 marks. There is a negative marking for multiple-choice questions and no negative marking for NAT questions. For every MCQ of 1 mark, there is a negative marking of 1/3 marks and for an MCQ of 2 marks, 2/3 marks will be deducted.

How To Raise Objections Against GATE 2023 Answer Key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, Electrical Engineering?

IIT Kanpur will release the objection window of GATE provisional answer will be available from February 22 to 25, 2023. To raise objections against the provisional GATE answer key for ME, CSE, ECE, Civil, Electrical Engineering, candidates have to use their login credentials - enrollment id and password.

The authorities will consider the challenge raised by candidates and later release the final GATE answer key 2023. However, the date for the release of GATE final answer key 2023 has not been announced yet. Based on that, GATE result 2023 will be announced.