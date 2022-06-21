Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2022: Apply for 255 Line Helper Post@goaelectricity.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Goa Electricity Department has invited online application for the 255 Line Helper post on its official website. Check Goa Electricity Department recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2022: Office of the Chief Electrical Engineer Electricity Department Government of Goa has published a notification for recruitment to the 255 Line Helper post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts can apply from 04 July 2022.

Candidates having experience in working on construction of Electrical lines for a minimum period of 2 years and knowledge of Konkani can apply for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2022.



Notification Details for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2022:

No. CEE/Estt-1-1-83/Recruitment/681

Important Dates for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 July 2022

Vacancy Details for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2022:

Line Helper-255

Eligibility Criteria for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Essential:-

i) Experience in working on construction

of Electrical lines for a minimum period

of 2 years.

ii) Knowledge of Konkani.

Desirable:-

Knowledge of Marathi

Pay Matrix as per 7 for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2022:

Pay Matrix Level-1

Age limit for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2022:

Not exceeding 45 years

Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2022: PDF







How to Apply for Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online and fill the prescribed Application Form through online mode only available at https://cbes.goa.gov.in on or before 04 July 2022.