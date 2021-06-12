Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021: 12 Group C Vacancies Notified in Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan

Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021: The Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Group C in Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 June 2021

Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Public Relations Officer cum Press Liaison Officer- 1 Post

Photographer -1 Post

Junior Assistant - 3 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff - 3 Posts

Assistant Cook - 1 Post

Waiter - 2 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff (Maid Servant) - 1 Post

Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Public Relations Officer cum Press Liaison Officer- Bachelor Degree in Journalism or Mass Communication from a recognized University.

Photographer -Passed Secondary School Certificate Examination from a recognised Board/Institution; Diploma/Certificate in Photography from a recognised Institution.

Junior Assistant - Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent qualification from a recognized institute; Certificate in Computer Education of atleast three months duration.

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon)-Passed Secondary School Certificate Examination from a recognised Board/Institution OR Passed course conducted by a recognized Industrial Training Institute in any trade or equivalent qualification from a recognised Institution; Knowledge of Konkani.

Assistant Cook - Candidate must be 10 th passed.Candidate should know to prepare Indian/Western/Chines e and Continental dishes.

Waiter - Passed Secondary School Certificate Examination from a recognised Board/Institution.

Multi Tasking Staff (Maid Servant) - Passed Secondary School Certificate Examination from a recognised Board/ Institution.OR Passed course conducted by a recognised Industrial Training Institute in any trade or equivalent qualification from a recognised Institution.

Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not exceeding 45 years

Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale

Public Relations Officer cum Press Liaison Officer- Pay Matrix Level – 6 of 7 th CPC

Photographer -Pay Matrix Level – 5 of 7 th CPC.

Junior Assistant - Pay Matrix Level – 2 of 7 th CPC

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) - Pay Matrix Level – 1 of 7 th CPC

Assistant Cook - Pay Matrix Level – 2 of 7 th CPC

Waiter - Pay Matrix Level-1 of 7 th CPC

Multi Tasking Staff (Maid Servant) - Pay Matrix Level-1 of 7 th CPC

Download Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Goa Legislature Secretariat Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates should fill and submit the prescribed Application Form through online mode only as available at “www.rajbhavan.goa.gov.in” from 14 June 2021 to 30 June 2021. No application shall be accepted in any other mode.