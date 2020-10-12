Government Teacher Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 493 Assistant Teacher, Lecturer, Principal and Other Posts in UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

How to apply for UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Directorate of Education i.e. doe-dnh@nic.in latest by 2 November 2020. Candidates can refer to the official website for latest updates.

What should be the age limit for Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Those candidates who have not attained the age of 30 years are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is relaxable as per the orders/instructions issued by the Central Government from time to time.

What is the qualification required for UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli Upper Assistant Teacher Recruitment?

B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education; B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. with atleast 50% marks and one year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.); B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. with atleast 45% marks and one year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE.

What is the qualification required for UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Senior Secondary (class XII pass) with at least 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) or Senior Secondary (Class XII pass) with at least 50% marks and 4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.); Senior Secondary (Class XII pass) with at least 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Education (Special Education); Graduation and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education; Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor or Education (B. Ed.).

What is the starting date for UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format from 12 October 2020 onwards.

How many vacancies for UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020?

A total 485 Vacancies notified for Assistant Teacher Posts out of which 278 vacancies are for Primary School Teachers and 207 vacancies are for Upper Primary School Teachers under Samagra Shiksha, a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSSs).