Government Teacher Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 493 Assistant Teacher, Lecturer, Principal and Other Posts in UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Government Teacher Recruitment 2020: UT Administration of Dadra & Nagar Haveli has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Teacher, Lecturer, Principal and Other Posts under Samagra Shiksha, a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSSs). Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format from12 October 2020 onwards.
A total of 493 Vacancies notified for Assistant Teacher Posts out of which 278 vacancies are for Primary School Teachers and 207 vacancies are for Upper Primary School Teachers, 1 Post for Principal, 2 for Senior Lecturers and 5 for Lecturers. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other posts.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 12 October 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 2 November 2020
Government Teacher Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Teacher (Primary School Teacher) - 278 Posts
- Assistant Teacher (Upper Primary School Teacher) - 207 Posts
- Principal - 1 Post
- Senior Lecturer - 2 Posts
- Lecturer - 5 Posts
Government Teacher Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Teacher (Primary School Teacher) - Senior Secondary (class XII pass) with at least 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) or Senior Secondary (Class XII pass) with at least 50% marks and 4 years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.); Senior Secondary (Class XII pass) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education); Graduation and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education; Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor or Education (B. Ed.).
- Assistant Teacher (Upper Primary School Teacher) -B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education; B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. with at least 50% marks and one year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.); B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. with at least 45% marks and one year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE.
- Principal - M.Ed. preferably with specialization in Elementary Education/Non-Formal Education (NFE)/Educational Planning & Administration or Degree/Diploma in Education Planning and Administration/Child Development/Commerce Development/ Rural Development/Social Work/Communication/Women's Studies.
- Senior Lecturer -M.Ed. with specialization in Curriculum or Evaluation;
- Lecturer - Degree/Diploma in Adult Education (AE)/Non Formal Education or Social Work or Community Development or Rural Development or Women's Studies or Communication or Journalism.
Government Teacher Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 years (The upper age limit is relaxable as per the orders/instructions issued by the Central Government from time to time)
Download Government Teacher Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Government Teacher Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Directorate of Education i.e. doe-dnh@nic.in latest by 2 November 2020 while the applications for lecturer, principal and other posts will be submitted to the Office of the State Project Director (SSVDirector of Education by email diredu-dd@nic.in. Candidates can refer to the official website for latest updates.