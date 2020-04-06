Govt of AP Recruitment 2020 for 101 Paramedical Staff Posts for COVID 19

Govt of AP Recruitment 2020: Government of Andhra Pradesh Medical And Health Department, Guntur District has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Paramedical (Staff Nurse/ Pharamacit Gr.II/Lab.Technician) staff on contract basis for a period of 06 months. All interested applicants can attend walk-in-interview on 07 April 2020.

Important Date:

Walk-in-Interview for Staff Nurse/ Pharamacist Gr.II/Lab.Technician - 07 April 2020 at 11:00 AM

Govt of AP Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 36 Posts

Pharmacist - 42 Posts

Lab Technician- 23 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Pharamacist Gr.II and Lab.Technician Posts

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Officer/Nursing Staff - GNM Course/B.Sc. Nursing course in A.P. Govt./A.P.Govt. recognized institution. Must have Registered with Andhra Pradesh Nursing Council with up to date renewal

Pharmacist III - SSC, Diploma in Medical Lab. Technology recognized by the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh (OR) Two years Intermediate Vocational Course in DMLT and have one year clinical training in selected Govt. Hospitals (in which the students have been permitted to undergo clinical traning) (OR) completed one year apprentice ship training in identify hospitals and awarded apprentice ship completion certificate by the board of apprenticeship Training, GOI, Southern Region Cehnnai. Or B.Sc. Medical Lab. Technology (OR) B.Sc. with BZC in first class/B.Sc. (Life Science) in first class with P.G. Diploma in Medical Lab. Technology issued by the NIMS Hyderbad/SVIMS Tirupath. Registered with A.P. Paramedical Board with up to date renewal

Lab Technician- D.Pharmacy/B.Pharmacy/M.Pharmacy course in A.P. Govt./A.P.Govt. recognized institution. Must have Registered with Andhra Pradesh Paramed

For more details, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Govt of AP Staff Nurse, Pharamacist Gr.II and Lab.Technician Posts

Eligible applicants can attend interview at O/o District Medical and Health Officer, Guntur along with their original educational qualifications certificates and a set of true copies on scheduled date and time.

Govt of AP Recruitment Notification PDF