GPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2022-23 Released@gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: Raise Objections Till Jan 18

Gujarat PSC has released the answer keys for the Gujarat Civil Service on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF here.

GPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2022-23: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the answer keys for the Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services,

Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 can download Prelims Answer Key through the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

However, you can download the GPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2022-23 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: GPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2022-23





It is noted that GPSC has conducted the written exam for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Service on 08-01-2023.

You can raise your objections/suggestions regarding the answer key through the official website on or before 18 January 2023.

You can download the prelims answer key for the Gujarat Civil Services from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: GPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key 2022-23