GPSC Civil Services Prelims Key 2021 Released for Administrative Service @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till March 29

GPSC Civil Services Prelims Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has issued the Prelims Provisional Key for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 post on its official website. Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has conducted prelims exam on 21 March 2021. All those candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Gujarat Administrative Service can check the Provisional Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The prelims provisional key for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 is available on the official website of GPSC.

Commission has released the provisional key for the subject General Studies for which prelims exam was held on 21 March 2021. Candidate can check the provisional answer key from Question No. 001 – 200 available on the official website.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services on its official website. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam should note that they can raise their objections/suggestions, if any, for the said exam in the prescribed format given in the notification.

In a bid to raise objections/suggestions for the prelims Civil Service Exam against Advertisement No 26/2020-21, candidates will have to submit with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper) available on the official website. Candidates will have to submit their objections for each question on separate sheet on or before 29 March 2021.

Candidates can check the GPSC Civil Services Prelims Key 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: GPSC Civil Services Provisional Prelims Key 2021