GPSC Provisional Key 2021 Released for Legal Assistant Class-3 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Send Objections Till July 15

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key for Legal Assistant post on its official website- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF here.

GPSC Legal Assistant Provisional Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key for Legal Assistant Class-3 Post against Advt. No. 38/2020-21. Candidates can send their Objections/Suggestions regarding the GPSC Provisional Key 2021 on or before 15 July 2021.

All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Legal Assistant Class-3 post can check the Provisional Key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission- gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had conducted the prelims exam for Legal Assistant post on 04 July 2021. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Legal Assistant Class-3 post should note that they can raise their suggestions/objections on or before 15 July 2021.

Candidates should note that the objections and answers suggested by them should be in compliance with the responses given by them in the answer sheet. Objections will not be considered, in case, if responses given in the answer sheet /response sheet and submitted suggestions are differed.

Candidates can check the details of the GPSC Legal Assistant Provisional Key 2021 on the official website of GPSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Legal Assistant Provisional Key 2021

https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/Documents/AdvertismentDocument/PAK-38-2020-21.pdf

How to Download: GPSC Legal Assistant Provisional Key 2021