GPSC PI 2021 Revised Interview Dates OUT @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download Police Inspector Interview Program for Advt No. 112/2018-19 Here

GPSC PI 2021 Revised Interview Date: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a notification for GPSC PI 2021 Revised Interview Schedule on the official website. All such candidates who applied for GPSC PI Recruitment 2021 against the advertisement no: 112/2018-19 can check the interview schedule on the official website.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The Interviews which were scheduled to be held on 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 27, 28th January, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06 & 8th February 2021 will now be held on 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28th January, 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 08 and 9th February 2021. The interview will be an interview in the Morning Session (9 AM).

All the candidates (including those who don’t get physical interview call letters timely at their correspondence address due to some unavoidable circumstance) are requested to remain present with all the original requisite documents and one set of self‐attested documents as per the provisions of advertisement.

How and Where to Download GPSC PI 2021 Interview Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Click on Download GPSC PI 2021 Interview Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter the application/registration number, date of birth and other details. Download GPSC PI 2021 Interview Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download GPSC PI 2021 Revised Interview Dates

This drive is being done to recruit 60 vacancies of Police Inspector (Unarmed) (Class 2) vacancies. The finally selected candidates will get a salary in the Pay Matrix Level No: 8: 44,900-1,42,400 and other allowances. The candidates can download GPSC PI 2021 Revised Interview Dates by clicking on the above link.