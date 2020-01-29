GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2019-20 Released @gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, Download Here

GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2019: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the admit card of the mains written exam for the post of Police Inspector (Unarmed). Candidates who are qualified in GPSC Police Inspector Prelims Exam can download GPSC PI Mains Admit Card from GPSC official website www.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card Download Link is available below. Candidates can also download the GPSC PI Mains Admit Card 2019 by selecting job and providing their confirmation number and Date of Birth.

GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card Download

How to download GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2019-20?

Go to the GPSC Official Website www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

click on ‘Download Call Letter’, given on the homepage

Click on ‘Click here to Download Call Letter FOR MAIN EXAM / PET-PST’

Select Job ‘Mains Written Examination for Advt. No 112/2018-19, Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class 3

Enter your credential

Click on “ok”

Download your GPSC Police Inspector Mains Call Letter

Take a print out of the admit card for future use

Candidates can check all details regarding GPSC Police Inspector Mains Exam such as venue, exam date and time on their Gujarat PSC Police Inspector Admit Card.

Candidates who will qualify in the mains exam will be called for interview round.

GPSC Police Inspector Prelims Exam was held on 30 June 2019. GPSC had invited online applications for 40 posts of Police Inspector (Unarmed) Class-2 in Home Department. The last date for submitting applications was 10 January 2020.