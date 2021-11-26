GPSC Police SI Result 2021 Update: Check Notice for Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking and Others @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online application for the Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking/Answer-Book for the Police Inspector post on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF here.

All such candidates, who appeared in GPSC Police Inspector (Unarmed) Exam can get their Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking/Answer-Book etc from the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the detail process to obtain the Mark-Sheet/Re-Checking/Answer-Book for the posts of Police Inspector (Unarmed) against Advertisement No. 110/2019-20). Candidates appeared in the written examination for Police Inspector (Unarmed) can check the detail schedule available on the official website.

It is noted that GPSC had conducted the written exam for SI Police post on 23 & 25 August, 2021.

According to the the short notice released, candidates appeared in the Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) for the Recruitment to the posts of Police Inspector can apply for the Mark-sheet and Re-Checking through the online system. Candidates can sent their Application & Payment Through the link-https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates will have to pay Rs.50/-for Mark-sheet and last date for submission of online apply is 10 December 2021.

Last date for submission of application for Re-Checking for Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) for the Recruitment to the posts of Police Inspector (Unarmed) is 26 December 2021. Date for submission for Answer book for Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) for the Recruitment to the posts of Police Inspector (Unarmed), is 26-12-2021 to 25.01.2022. Candidates can check the detail schedule notification available on the official website after following the process given below.



