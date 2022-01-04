Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

GPSC Provisional Key 2022 Out for Senior Drugs Inspector Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objection till Jan 10

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional key for the Senior Drugs Inspector post on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Created On: Jan 4, 2022 15:21 IST
GPSC Provisional Key 2022

GPSC Provisional Key 2022 Download: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional key for the post of Senior Drugs Inspector, Class-2 under Food and Drugs Control Administration. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims examination for the Senior Drugs Inspector post can check the GPSC Provisional Key 2022 available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

You can download the GPSC Provisional Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download GPSC Provisional Key 2022 Steps Here

  1. Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
  2. Go to the News & Events section on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link "Senior Drugs Inspector, Class-2, Food and Drugs Control Administration (Special Recruitment) Class-2 Provisional Key (Prelim) - 29/2021-22 - PAK-29-2021-22 on the home Page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the GPSC Provisional Key 2022  in a new window.
  5. Candidates should take Print out of GPSC Provisional Key 2022  and save a copy for future reference.

However you can download the GPSC Provisional Key 2022 directly  with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: GPSC Provisional Key 2022 

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the provisional key for the Senior Drugs Inspector, Class-2 post against Advt. No. 29/2021-22. It is noted that Commission has conducted the Prelims exam for Senior Drugs Inspector post on 02-01-2022.

All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Senior Drugs Inspector post should note that they can raise their Objections/Suggestions regarding the provisional answer key from 04 January 2022 strictly  through Online Objection Submission System only. Last date for the submission of Suggestions/Objections is 10 January 2022.

