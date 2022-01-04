GPSC Provisional Key 2022 Out for Senior Drugs Inspector Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objection till Jan 10

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional key for the Senior Drugs Inspector post on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF here.

GPSC Provisional Key 2022 Download: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional key for the post of Senior Drugs Inspector, Class-2 under Food and Drugs Control Administration. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims examination for the Senior Drugs Inspector post can check the GPSC Provisional Key 2022 available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

You can download the GPSC Provisional Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download GPSC Provisional Key 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Go to the News & Events section on the Home Page. Click on the link "Senior Drugs Inspector, Class-2, Food and Drugs Control Administration (Special Recruitment) Class-2 Provisional Key (Prelim) - 29/2021-22 - PAK-29-2021-22 on the home Page. You will get the PDF of the GPSC Provisional Key 2022 in a new window. Candidates should take Print out of GPSC Provisional Key 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

However you can download the GPSC Provisional Key 2022 directly with the link given below.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the provisional key for the Senior Drugs Inspector, Class-2 post against Advt. No. 29/2021-22. It is noted that Commission has conducted the Prelims exam for Senior Drugs Inspector post on 02-01-2022.

All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Senior Drugs Inspector post should note that they can raise their Objections/Suggestions regarding the provisional answer key from 04 January 2022 strictly through Online Objection Submission System only. Last date for the submission of Suggestions/Objections is 10 January 2022.