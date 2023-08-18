GPSC SO Jobs 2023 Apply for 388 Group 1 And 2 Posts

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Group1 & 2 Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

GPSC Recruitment 2023: GPSC has invited applications for the 388 Class 1 and Class 2 posts on its official website- https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here. 

Get all details for GPSC Recruitment 2023 here apply online
Get all details for GPSC Recruitment 2023 here apply online

GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released indicative recruitment notification for the 388 Class 1 and Class 2 posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for this major recruitment drive which aims to recruit various posts including Mamlatdar, State Tax Inspector, Taluka Development Officer, Section Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from August 24 to September 8, 2023. 

The Commission is set to recruit these 388 posts under the Advt. No. 44/2023-24 to 52/2023-24 in various departments across the state. It has uploaded the pdf of the indicative notification which provides you all the details including eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process and others. 

Career Counseling

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The online application will be accepted for the major recruitment drive from August 24, 2023 through the official website. Last date for submission of an online application is September 8, 2023. 

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Total Posts: 388
  • Name of posts: Mamlatdar, State Tax Inspector, Taluka Development Officer, Section Officer and others. 

GPSC Recruitment 2023:Overview 

Organisation  Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
Advt No. 44/2023-24 to 52/2023-24
Name of Posts  Mamlatdar, State Tax Inspector, Taluka Development Officer, Section Officer and others
Number of Posts  388
Opening date for online application  August 24, 2023
Closing date for online application  September 8, 2023
Jobs Type Govt Jobs
Official website https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Graduate, B.Tech with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. Eligibility for various posts including Mamlatdar, State Tax Inspector, Taluka Development Officer, Section Officer and Paramedical vacancies are different and you are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post. 

How To Download: GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

  • Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/
  • Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  • Click on the link - ‘ GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification' available on the home page.
  • Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
  • Download and save the notification for your future reference.
    .

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

How To Apply For GPSC Recruitment 2023? 

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below. 

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website- https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/
  • Step 2:  Click on the notification link on the home page.
  • Step 3:  Read the instructions given and provide all the essential credentials.
  • Step 4:  You will have to provide all the details including exam fee and qualification to the link on the home page.
  • Step 5:  Upload all the essential documents.
  • Step 7: Please take a print out of the application for future reference.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for GPSC Recruitment 2023?

Last date for submission of an online application is September 8, 2023.

What are the Jobs in GPSC Recruitment 2023?

GPSC has invited applications for the 388 Class 1 and Class 2 posts including Mamlatdar, State Tax Inspector, Taluka Development Officer, Section Officer and others.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next