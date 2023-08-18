GPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Group1 & 2 Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

GPSC Recruitment 2023: GPSC has invited applications for the 388 Class 1 and Class 2 posts on its official website- https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released indicative recruitment notification for the 388 Class 1 and Class 2 posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for this major recruitment drive which aims to recruit various posts including Mamlatdar, State Tax Inspector, Taluka Development Officer, Section Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from August 24 to September 8, 2023.

The Commission is set to recruit these 388 posts under the Advt. No. 44/2023-24 to 52/2023-24 in various departments across the state. It has uploaded the pdf of the indicative notification which provides you all the details including eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process and others.

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The online application will be accepted for the major recruitment drive from August 24, 2023 through the official website. Last date for submission of an online application is September 8, 2023.

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 388

Name of posts: Mamlatdar, State Tax Inspector, Taluka Development Officer, Section Officer and others.

GPSC Recruitment 2023:Overview

Organisation Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) Advt No. 44/2023-24 to 52/2023-24 Name of Posts Mamlatdar, State Tax Inspector, Taluka Development Officer, Section Officer and others Number of Posts 388 Opening date for online application August 24, 2023 Closing date for online application September 8, 2023 Jobs Type Govt Jobs Official website https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Graduate, B.Tech with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. Eligibility for various posts including Mamlatdar, State Tax Inspector, Taluka Development Officer, Section Officer and Paramedical vacancies are different and you are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

How To Download: GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ GPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.

Download and save the notification for your future reference.

.

GPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For GPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.