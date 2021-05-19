GPSC STI Result 2021 Out @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: Download Prelims Cut-Off, 3224 Qualified for State Tax Inspector Mains Exam

GPSC State Tax Inspector Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the result of prelims exam date for the post of State Inspector Exam. Candidates, who appeared in GPSC STI Prelims Exam on 07 March 2021, can download GPSC State Tax Inspector Prelims Result from the official website of GPSC -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC State Tax Inspector Result Link is given below. The candidates can also download GPSC STI Result, directly, through the link below:

GPSC State Inspector Tax Inspector Result Download Link

GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains Exam

A total of 3224 candidates are qualified to appear for the mains exam. All qualified candidates are required to fill online Application Form for the mains exam. GPSC STI Main Exam shall be conducted on 10 & 11 July 2021 at Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Centre.

GPSC State Tax Inspector Cut-Off

Category Cut-Off General Male 70.03 General Female 62.71 EWS Male 70.03 EWS Female 61.17 SEBC Male 70.03 SEBC Female 62.71 SC Male 70.03 SC Female 61.07 ST Male 60.66 ST Female 48.60

As per Final Answer key declared for Paper-1 (STP), Three (3) questions are cancelled. Therefore, it is decided by the Commission to equally distribute the marks of cancelled questions among 197 questions on pro-rata basis, as such evaluation has been carried out by treating each question with 1.015 mark for the right answer and (-) 0.305 mark for the wrong/multiple encoded/blank answer for Paper-1 in this result

GPSC State Tax Inspector Marks

All Candidates can view their obtained marks from 21 May 2021 at 4 pm onwards by using his/her credentials on web-link to be displayed on Commission’s website.

How to Download GPSC State Tax Inspector Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in Click on ‘View attachment’ given under ‘List of Eligible Candidates for Applicn. Scrutiny 128/2019-20 Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2, Ports and Transport Department Class-2’ A new page will open, click on - ‘List of Eligible Candidates for Applicn. Scrutiny - 128/2019-20 - LECAS-128-201920.pdf Download GPSC STI Result PDF Check roll numbers of selected candidates

GPSC STI recruitment is being done for filling 243 State Tax Inspector, Class-2 Posts.