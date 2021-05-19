GPSC STI Result 2021 Out @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: Download Prelims Cut-Off, 3224 Qualified for State Tax Inspector Mains Exam

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the result of prelims exam date for the post of State Inspector Exam. Candidates, who appeared in GPSC STI Prelims Exam on 07 March 2021, can download GPSC State Tax Inspector Prelims Result from the official website of GPSC -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC State Tax Inspector Result 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the result of prelims exam date for the post of State Inspector Exam. Candidates, who appeared in GPSC STI Prelims Exam on 07 March 2021, can download GPSC State Tax Inspector Prelims Result from the official website of GPSC -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC State Tax Inspector Result Link is given below. The candidates can also download GPSC STI Result, directly, through the link below:

GPSC State Inspector Tax Inspector Result Download Link

GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains Exam

A total of 3224 candidates are qualified to appear for the mains exam. All qualified candidates are required to fill online Application Form for the mains exam. GPSC STI Main Exam shall be conducted on 10 & 11 July 2021 at Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Centre.

GPSC State Tax Inspector Cut-Off

Category Cut-Off
General Male 70.03
General Female 62.71
EWS Male 70.03
EWS Female  61.17
SEBC Male  70.03
 SEBC Female 62.71
SC Male 70.03
SC Female  61.07
ST Male  60.66
 ST Female  48.60

As per Final Answer key declared for Paper-1 (STP), Three (3) questions are cancelled. Therefore, it is decided by the Commission to equally distribute the marks of cancelled questions among 197 questions on pro-rata basis, as such evaluation has been carried out by treating each question with 1.015 mark for the right answer and (-) 0.305 mark for the wrong/multiple encoded/blank answer for Paper-1 in this result

GPSC State Tax Inspector Marks

All Candidates can view their obtained marks from 21 May 2021 at 4 pm onwards by using his/her credentials on web-link to be displayed on Commission’s website.

How to Download GPSC State Tax Inspector Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘View attachment’ given under ‘List of Eligible Candidates for Applicn. Scrutiny   128/2019-20 Inspector of Motor Vehicle, Class-2, Ports and Transport Department   Class-2’
  3. A new page will open, click on - ‘List of Eligible Candidates for Applicn. Scrutiny - 128/2019-20 - LECAS-128-201920.pdf
  4. Download GPSC STI Result PDF
  5. Check roll numbers of selected candidates

GPSC STI recruitment is being done for filling 243 State Tax Inspector, Class-2 Posts.

 

 

FAQ

What is GPSC STI Mains Exam Date 2021 ?

10 & 11 July 2021

I forgot my STI Prelims Exam Roll Number

You can check your roll number on your GPSC STI Prelims Admit Card 2021.

What is STI Result 2021 Link ?

You can download STI Result 2021 through the link - https://www.rightrasta.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/GPSC-STI-Result-2021.pdf
