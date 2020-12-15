GPSC Provisional Key 2020 Released for Associate Professor Post for various Departments @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till Dec 22

GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key for the Associate Professor Post for various departments on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Prelims exam for Associate Professor Post can check the Provisional Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the provisional key for the Associate Professor post for the departments including Biochemistry, Radio Diagnosis, Urology and Neurology (Neuro Medicine). Commission has conducted the prelims exam for the Associate Professor posts under various departments against advt no-77/2019-20, 80/2019-20, 65/2019-20 and 75/2019-20.

Candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Associate Professor posts for various departments including Biochemistry, Radio Diagnosis, Urology and Neurology (Neuro Medicine) should note that they can raise their objections/suggestions, if any, with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper), published on website.

Candidates should note that their objections and answers suggested by them should be in compliance with the responses given in sthe answer sheet. Candidates should note that last date for sending the suggestions/objections is 22 December 2020.

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Associate Professor Post under General State Service, Class-1 , Health and Family Welfare Department can check their Provisional Key available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Provisional Key 2020 for Associate Professor Post-Neurology (Neuro Medicine)





Direct Link for GPSC Provisional Key 2020 for Associate Professor Post-Biochemistry





Direct Link for GPSC Provisional Key 2020 for Associate Professor Post-Radio Diagnosis





Direct Link for GPSC Provisional Key 2020 for Associate Professor Post- Urology



