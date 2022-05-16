GPSTR Hall Ticket 2022 (Out): Download Graduate Primary School Teachers Recruitment Admit Card Here

GPSTR Hall Ticket 2022 Download: School Education of Karnataka (SEK) has released the admit card of the exam for Graduate Primary School Teachers Recruitment (GPSTR-2022). Candidates can download GPSTR Admit Card by visiting the official website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in and http://sts.karnataka.gov.in/GPSTRNHK/ using their Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB). GPSTR Exam 2022 will be conducted on 21 May and 22 May 2022 for three papers i.e. Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3.
GPSTR Hall Ticket Link is also provided in this article below:
GPSTR Hall Ticket Download Link
How to Download GPSTR Hall Ticket 2022?
- Go to the official website of GPSTR - schooleducation.kar.nic.in
- Click on 'Click here to download admission card' given against ‘Graduate Primary Teachers Recruitment Exam-2022 Instructions for Attending Candidates’
- It will redirect you to new page - http://sts.karnataka.gov.in/GPSTRNHK/
- Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’
- Enter your details
- Download GPSTR Teacher Admit Card
GPSTR Syllabus
The candidates can check the details regarding the syllabus of all three papers by clicking on the link below:
GPSTR 2022 Exam Date and Instructions Notice PDF
A total of 15000 vacancies will be filled for Graduate Primary Teacher for Class 6 to 8 (Language - English), Graduate Primary Teacher for Class 6 to 8 (Social Studies) and Graduate Primary Teacher for Class 6 to 8 (Biological Science).