GPSTR Hall Ticket 2022 (Out): Download Graduate Primary School Teachers Recruitment Admit Card Here

GPSTR Hall Ticket 2022 has been released by School Education Department of Karnataka (SEK) on schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Check Download Link on this page.

GPSTR Hall Ticket 2022 Download: School Education of Karnataka (SEK) has released the admit card of the exam for Graduate Primary School Teachers Recruitment (GPSTR-2022). Candidates can download GPSTR Admit Card by visiting the official website - schooleducation.kar.nic.in and http://sts.karnataka.gov.in/GPSTRNHK/ using their Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB). GPSTR Exam 2022 will be conducted on 21 May and 22 May 2022 for three papers i.e. Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3.

GPSTR Hall Ticket Link is also provided in this article below:

How to Download GPSTR Hall Ticket 2022?

Go to the official website of GPSTR - schooleducation.kar.nic.in Click on 'Click here to download admission card' given against ‘Graduate Primary Teachers Recruitment Exam-2022 Instructions for Attending Candidates’ It will redirect you to new page - http://sts.karnataka.gov.in/GPSTRNHK/ Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ Enter your details Download GPSTR Teacher Admit Card

GPSTR Syllabus

The candidates can check the details regarding the syllabus of all three papers by clicking on the link below:

GPSTR 2022 Exam Date and Instructions Notice PDF

A total of 15000 vacancies will be filled for Graduate Primary Teacher for Class 6 to 8 (Language - English), Graduate Primary Teacher for Class 6 to 8 (Social Studies) and Graduate Primary Teacher for Class 6 to 8 (Biological Science).