Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 for Deputy Section Officer and Translator Posts, Apply Online @hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification: Gujarat High Court (GHC) has published a recruitment notifications for the post of Deputy Section Officer and Translator. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for GHC Recruitment on hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before the last date.
Gujarat High Court Dy Section Officer Notification
Gujarat High Court Translator Notification
Important Dates
Deputy Section Officer
- Starting Date of Application - 16 July 2021
- Last Date of Application - 06 August 2021
- Elimination Test (Objective Type MCQs) - 10 October 2021 (Sunday)
- Main Written Examination - December 2021
Translator
- Starting Date of Application - 14 July 2021
- Last Date of Application - 10 August 2021
- Elimination Test (Objective Type MCQs) - 11 September 2021 (Sunday)
- Date of Translation Test - 23 October 2021 (Saturday)
- Viva-voce Test - November/December-2021
Gujarat High Court Vacancy Details
- Deputy Section Officer - 63 Posts
- Translator - 5 Posts
Gujarat High Court Salary:
- Deputy Section Officer - Pay Matrix of Rs.39,900/ plus usual allowances
- Translator - Pay Matrix of Rs.35,400-1,12,400/- plus usual allowances
Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat High Court Deputy Section Officer and Translator Posts
Educational and Other Qualification:
- Deputy Section Officer - Graduate from recognized University. 10th or 12th Standard Examination passed with English as one of the Subjects.
- Translator -Graduate from recognized University. A candidate must possess a certificate regarding Basic Knowledge of Computer as prescribed by the State Government from time to time.
Gujarat High Court Age Limit:
18 years to 35 years
How to Apply for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website.
Application Fee:
SC/ST/SEBC/PH/Ex/EWS - Rs. 350/- plus usual Bank Charges
Others - Rs. 700/- plus usual Bank Charges
Gujarat High Court English Steno Notification