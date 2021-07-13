Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 for Deputy Section Officer and Translator Posts, Apply Online @hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat High Court (GHC) is hiring for Deputy Section Officer and Translator. Check Details Here

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification: Gujarat High Court (GHC) has published a recruitment notifications for the post of Deputy Section Officer and Translator. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for GHC Recruitment on hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before the last date.

Gujarat High Court Dy Section Officer Notification

Gujarat High Court Translator Notification

Official website

Important Dates

Deputy Section Officer

Starting Date of Application - 16 July 2021 Last Date of Application - 06 August 2021 Elimination Test (Objective Type MCQs) - 10 October 2021 (Sunday) Main Written Examination - December 2021

Translator

Starting Date of Application - 14 July 2021 Last Date of Application - 10 August 2021 Elimination Test (Objective Type MCQs) - 11 September 2021 (Sunday) Date of Translation Test - 23 October 2021 (Saturday) Viva-voce Test - November/December-2021

Gujarat High Court Vacancy Details

Deputy Section Officer - 63 Posts Translator - 5 Posts

Gujarat High Court Salary:

Deputy Section Officer - Pay Matrix of Rs.39,900/ plus usual allowances Translator - Pay Matrix of Rs.35,400-1,12,400/- plus usual allowances

Eligibility Criteria for Gujarat High Court Deputy Section Officer and Translator Posts

Educational and Other Qualification:

Deputy Section Officer - Graduate from recognized University. 10th or 12th Standard Examination passed with English as one of the Subjects. Translator -Graduate from recognized University. A candidate must possess a certificate regarding Basic Knowledge of Computer as prescribed by the State Government from time to time.

Gujarat High Court Age Limit:

18 years to 35 years

How to Apply for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/SEBC/PH/Ex/EWS - Rs. 350/- plus usual Bank Charges

Others - Rs. 700/- plus usual Bank Charges

