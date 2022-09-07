HAL Is Hiring For 82 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts, Selection Based on Interview, Check Eligibility

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited online application for the 82 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check HAL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released notification for Engineering Graduates, Graduates in General Stream and Diploma

Apprentices in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Hvderabad Under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 12/13/14 Schedule 2022.



Candidates with certain educational qualification including Graduate/Diploma in concerned trades as mentioned in the notification have golden chance to become a part of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Notification Details HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 :

N o : HAI/HD/TRG/2022/NATS/02

Important Dates HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview:

Diploma- 12 September 2022

Engineering Graduates-13 September 2022

Graduates in General Stream-14 September 2022

Vacancy Details HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Engineering Graduates-

Electronics and Communication Engineering-20

Computer Enginering-02

Civil Engineering-04

Diploma-

Electronics and Communication Engineering-25

Computer Engineering-01

Civil Engineering-02

Electrical and Electronics Engineering-01

Mechanical Engineering-03

Pharmacy-01

Medical Lab Technician-01

Graduates in General Stream-

B.Com-15

B.Sc (Nursing)-04

B.Sc (Chemistry)-01

B.Sc (Computer)-01

Eligibility Criteria HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Graduate Apprentice-Candidates should have successfully completed Degree in Engineering/ Technology from a recognized university.

Technician (Diploma)Apprentices-Candidates should have passed Diploma in Engineering/Technology from State Board of Technical Education.

Graduate Apprentices in General Stream-Candidates should have successfully completed Degree from a recognized university.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF



How to Apply HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in as per the given schedule in accordance with the posts on 12/13/14 September 2022. Before walk-in candidates will have to register on www.mhrdtnats.gov.in portal and a copy of the same may be submitted at the time of walk-in. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.