Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 Soon: Check Exam Dates Here

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 will be uploaded soon on hssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the details here.

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 Soon: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will soon release the admit card for the Common Eligibility Test (CET)-2022 for Group C Posts. The commission is conducting the exam on 05 November (Saturday) and 06 November 2022 (Sunday). Hence, the admit cards are expected anytime on the website the commission

The exam will be held in two sessions i.e.from 03:00 P.M. to 04:45 P.M and from 03:00 P.M. to 04:45 P.M. The mode of the exam will be offline mode.

The official notice reads, “Candidates are also advised to check updates for downloading Admit Card (Centre details, Date and Time/Session etc.) and general instructions for CET exam on https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in or Commission’s website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in on regular basis.”

How to Download HSSC CET Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the commission

Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Enter your details

Download CET Admit Card