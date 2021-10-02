Haryana SI Recruitment 2021 Re-Exam to be held on 3 Centres, Download Admit Card from 9 Oct onwards @hssc.gov.in

Haryana SI Recruitment 2021 Exam: Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has now released a notice regarding the commencement of recruitment re-exam for Sub Inspector against 465 vacancies. Earlier, The written exam for the SI post was conducted by HSSC on 26 September 2021. However, the commission has decided to re-take the examination for 3 test exam centres. Candidates can check complete details for the exam on hssc.gov.in.

The decision of re-exam has been taken by the Commission on administrative/technical grounds, Haryana Staff Selection Commission shall conduct re-examination for the post of Sub Inspector (Male), against Advt. No. 03/2021, Cat. No. 01, Police Department, Haryana on 13 October 2021 in evening session from 03.00 P.M. to 04.30 P.M. The candidates will have to report at 01.00 P.M. No entry after 2 PM. The exam will be conducted at Panchkula.

Fresh Admit Cards for written examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s Web-site i.e. www.hssc.gov.in and will be issued only to the candidates who were present/ appeared on the above centres on 26 September 2021. The candidates can download the admit cards from the Commission website from 09.10.2021 onwards. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow the same strictly.

Important Dates:

Exam Name Date Sub Inspector Exam Date 13 October 2021 Sub Inspector Admit Card Release Date 9 October 2021

No separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through the post. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The candidates will be able to download HSSC SI admit card 2021 directly through this article, once the link is activated on the official website.