HBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDFs for all Subjects

HBSE Syllabus for Class 10: This article covers HBSE Syllabus in full detail for all Class 10 subjects. You can use the PDF download links attached below, to view syllabuses for all your subjects and save them for future reference.

Haryana Board Syllabus Class 10: Haryana Board has now released its Class 10 Syllabus for academic session 2023-24. Here, we have attached detailed syllabuses for all Class 10 subjects. Please, use the PDF download links to save the syllabus for future reference. This syllabus will assist you in your preparation for HBSE Board Exam 2024.

In-detail syllabus for subjects along with the question paper design for BHSE Board Exam 2024 are present here. You can view the syllabus in either English or Hindi, at your convenience. The syllabus for HBSE Class 10 Board Exam has been segregated into three parts.

 

Division

Marks

 Annual Examination

60

Practical Assessment

20

Internal Assessment

20

 

For a subject-wise detailed syllabus for HBSE Board Exam Class 10, click on the links present below.

 

 HBSE Class 10 Syllabus

HBSE Class 10 Animal Husbandry Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Agriculture Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Computer Science Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Dance Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Drawing Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 English Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Home Science Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Music Instrumental Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Music Tabla Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Music Vocal Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Physical Education Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

HBSE Class 10 Urdu Syllabus(2023-2024)

 

We have provided you with links to Syllabuses for all Class 10 Subjects. Click on the link beside your subject and download it for future reference. In order to score well in HBSE Board Exam 2024 students will have to perform well in all internal assessments and practical assessments, along with Annual Examinations.

Preparation for board examinations is a crucial element for scoring good marks. Students should not only focus on the syllabus and sample papers for the current year but previous year question papers should also be looked into. They play an equally important role in perfect preparation for Board Exams.

HBSE Class 10 & 12 Syllabus(2023-2024)

