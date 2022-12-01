HCL Recruitment 2023 For Mining Mate, Blaster And Others: Check Eligibility And Application Process

HCL has invited online application for the 54 Mining Mate & Other Posts on its official website. Check HCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has published notification for the 54 posts of Mining Mate, Blaster and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 31 January 2023. The opening date for submission of online application is 02 January 2023.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including 10th Passed/Graduate (BA/B.Sc./B.Com/BBA) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Written test/Physical Ability Test & Writing Ability Test/Trade Test & Writing Ability Test as per the posts as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details HCL Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advertisement No.HCL/KCC/HR/Rectt/22/01

Important Dates HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Opening date: 02.01.2023

Last date : 31.01.2023

Vacancy Details HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Mining Mate-21

Blaster-22

WED ‘ B’-09

WED ‘C-02

Eligibility Criteria HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Mining Mate-Diploma OR

Graduate (BA/B.Sc./B.Com/BBA) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/Statutory Certificate/Age limit/Reservation/ Remuneration/Application Fee and other updates for the posts.



How To Download: HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL)-https://www.hindustancopper.com/ Visit to the Career section available on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement No. HCL/KCC/HR/Rectt/22/01' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window. Download HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How to Apply HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for HCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification through the official website www.hindustancopper.com) under the link “Careers”.