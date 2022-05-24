HMED Recruitment 2022 for 1612 Faculty Posts, Applications to start soon @hme.jk.gov.in

HMED Recruitment 2022: Health and Medical Education Department (HMED), Jammu & Kashmir has released a notification for Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor & Other Posts at Handwara and Udhampur. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit applications soon for HMED Recruitment 2022. The exact date for submitting applications will be shared soon in due course of time.

A total of 1612 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Candidates can check Vacancy Break Up, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: will be announced soon

Last date for submission of online application: will be announced soon

Official Notice

HMED Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Sl No Post Name Total Various Vacancy 1 Government Medical College Handwara ( Kupwara) 806 2 Government Medical College Udhampur 806

HMED Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Candidates will be able to apply for the above posts in due course of time. The dates, online application link, and procedure guidelines will be shared in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Candidates are advised to go through the provided notice hyperlinked in this article for vacancy and other details.