How Can You Build A Distinguished Career In Sciences? Find Out Now!

What to do after the Class 12 is one of the most common questions that dominates the minds of students after their Board examinations. And it should, because selecting career option after the 12th-grade exams is a nerve-racking task.

From selection of the right course to picking the correct college, students are -more confused about taking the right decision regarding their career. On the other hand, choosing the right career path according to your interest can help you builda bright, successful and prosperous future. Right career option can be one you can enjoy your profession without any hassle or pressure.

If you are also looking to a build a Career in Sciences, you don’t need to get overwhelmed! In this post, we will guide you in finding the right career choice for you while addressing all your queries related to professions in science. Moreover, in this post, you'll get to know about the science career options that you can take up after completing your 12th board exams. So, let's get started;

What is Science Stream?

Before we look at the career options for science students, it is important to understand what the science stream is all abouta?

Generally, science stream is selected by students who want to pursue their careers in medical or non-medical or techincal professions. Science is a combination of subjects that helps you perform scientific study of related streams such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, and Mathematics.

Furthermore, these subjects are studied to assess and understand the elements and fundamentals of scientific theories and practical concepts with an analytic approach. Moreover, students who have completed their 12th Class from a medical or non-medical stream can begin their career in medical science, engineering, biochemistry, genetics, pharmaceuticals, forensic science, or other interdisciplinary career options.

Future Scope of Science Stream

Depending upon the discipline that they study, students can become engineers, scientists, lawyers, government employees, pilots, pharmacists, architects, lawyers, teachers, managers, designers, computer experts, and many more.

Career Options After 12th PCBM (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics)

Students interested in Biology have several career options to explore. To make their career in the medical domain, students need to study Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) in Class 11 and Class 12. The following are some of the career options that medical and non-medical field students with PCMB subject options can consider:

Bachelor of Pharmacy

Students interested in building their career in the pharmaceutical field or willing to lay the foundation of their own pharmacy can pursue the Bachelor of Pharmacy programme. As part of this course, students will get to study chemicals and medical salts. This four-year undergraduate program will deal with the study of the methods and processes of preparing drugs. Another important aspect that you will study is how the dispensing of medicine and drugs take place. Therefore, chemistry and study of drugs is something tha you enjou, you can join the Bachelor of Pharmacy programme.

Bachelor of Science (Hons.) (Medical Lab Technology)

B.Sc. (MLT), also known as Bachelor of Science in Medical Lab Technology, is a four-year undergraduate degree program that provides practical and theoretical knowledge of diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of various types of diseases with the aid of the clinical examination.

Bachelor of Nursing (B.Sc in Nursing)

Bachelor of Nursing (B.Sc in Nursing) is a four-year undergraduate course focused on developing critical care, advanced thinking skills, proficiency, and values necessary for the practice of professional nursing and midwifery.

Bachelor of Science (Biotechnology)

B.Sc in Biotechnology, better known as Bachelor of Science (Biotechnology), is a three-year undergraduate course that deals with the study of Cellular and Biomolecular processes. Moreover, the course focuses on theoretical classes and practical training in the areas of Biological Chemistry, Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Analytical Techniques, and Bioinformatics.

Bachelor of Engineering (Food Technology)

Bachelor of Engineering (Food Technology) is a four-year undergraduate course that focuses on the engineering of food and its related technologies that helps to ensure the quality of food quality, management, storage, preservation, and others.

Bachelor of Engineering (Civil Engineering)

Bachelor of Engineering (Civil Engineering) is a four-year undergraduate course that deals with the study of design, construction, and maintenance of the physical and naturally built environment, including public works such as roads, bridges, canals, dams, airports, sewage systems, pipelines, structural components of buildings, and railways.

Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Science & Engineering)

Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Science & Engineering) is a four-year undergraduate course that deals with the study of topics related to computation, programming languages, program design, computer hardware, and software and integrates several fields of computer science.

Conclusion

In addition to the courses mentioned above, science has several other emerging course options and disciplines, including AI, ML and Blockchain, which you can explore as per your interests.

When it comes to building a promising career in science, the selection of the right college is equally important as picking the correct career and course option.

Moreover, it also provides its students with hands-on training and learning opportunities backed by credible placement infrastucture that can help them kickstart their . Apart from this, the university is also renowned for its top-quality higher education, premium infrastructure, first-grade teaching faculty, and other higher educational KPIs. To get more information about science courses, you can visit the official website of Chandigarh University.

