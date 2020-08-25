How to Join Indian Army as an Officer without appearing in any exam? Check all Details here

Indian Army is the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. Its primary mission to ensure national security and unity, defend the nation from external aggression and internal threats. Indian Army is a dream of several Indian Youth who wish to serve the country.

Every year, Indian Army conducts several exams including NDA, CDS, Army College Cadet and others to recruit candidates in different branches. In this article, we are going to tell you Top 5 Ways to Join Indian Army without appearing in any written test. Let’s have a Look.

1. 10+2 Entries (Technical Entry Scheme)

After the 12th, you can join the Indian Army directly through the technical entry scheme. To apply for 10+ 2 Entries, you must be passed 12th from the science stream. After completing the Technical Entry Scheme course, you can appoint directly on the rank of Lieutenant.

Only Male candidates can get entry through this scheme. The duration of this course is five years. Usually, Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme Notification float twice a year (January and July). Mostly, the notification issues in May / June and October / November.

Educational Qualification:

To apply for Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme, the candidate must qualify 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 70% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from the recognized education board.

Age Limit - 16.5 to 19.5 years

Selection Criteria - The selection of candidate done based on SSB Interview. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in Stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days.

2. University Entry Scheme (UES)

Through this scheme, engineering final year students can apply for permanent commission in Technical Arm. The Indian Army hires candidates on this commission through campus placements. To get selected, candidates will have to first appear in SSB interview and then medical test. After which the qualified candidates are sent to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun for 1-year training.

3. JAG (Judge Advocate General)

JAG stands Judge Advocate General. Indian Army hires legally qualified candidates on a short commission basis. To apply for Indian Army JAG, a candidate must have law graduate degree from a recognized Board. The Indian Army selects candidates based on the application form. All those candidates who pass the interview round calls for Psychological Test, Group Test, and Interview Round at the selection centre. After the final selection, the candidates are sent to the Officers Training Academy (OTA) based in Chennai for training. The duration of which is up to 49 weeks.

Education:

All those candidates who have passed LLB after possessing Graduation from a recognized University with 55% Marks or having law degree after doing 12th from a recognized University.

Valid Bar Council of India/State Certificate.

Age Limit - 21 to 27 years

4. Short Service Commission (Technical Entry)

The Short Service Commission (technical) allows technical graduates/postgraduates to join the Indian Army. For this, the selection of candidates is done through SSB and Medical Board. After which the candidates are sent to the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai for training. The duration of which is up to 49 weeks. Short Service Commission is included as officers after training.

5. Technical Graduate Course (TGC)

Engineering (BE/BTech) or Final Year Candidates can join the Indian Army through Technical Graduate Course (TGC 132). If you are in the final year, you will have to submit the degree within 12 weeks of the start of the course.

Indian Army fixes a cut off based on marks obtained by the candidates in their 6th Semester of Bachelors Degree/the second semester in Masters degree/8th semester in Architecture. Those candidates whose name in the merit list called for SSB Interview which used to take in two stages. i.e. Medical and Personal Interview. The final selected candidates get appointment letter.

So, these are some ways to join Indian Army without appearing in any written test. The Indian Army releases notification time to time for these courses. Candidates can download and check all latest notification through the official website. All candidates are advised to stay tuned on the official website of Indian Army and Jagranjosh.com for latest updates.