How to prepare for BBA Entrance Exam without Coaching?| Expert Speak | Abhishek Pathak

Bachelor’s of Business Administration (BBA) is a popular undergraduate level management course for which thousands of aspirants apply every year after the completion of their 12th standard. BBA entrance exam is organised by several top universities to analyse and assess the performance and personality that is required in the future manager. Therefore, appearing for the entrance exam is a mandatory step to seek admission in best college and course.

Undoubtedly, there goes a lot of practice and hard work to excel in the exam for securing a seat in the top colleges. However, it is important to note that as a dedicated aspirant you can prepare for the BBA entrance exam at your home without enrolling for any coaching classes. In this article, our expert Mr. Kumar Abhishek Pathak will guide you on how to prepare for the BBA entrance exam without coaching. You can prepare your personalized preparation strategy, chalk-out your every day plan to study and can start preparation early. BBA, being an undergraduate level management course, is targeted to test your skills upto class 10th generally. So, let us find out how to prepare for the upcoming BBA entrance exams and the right strategy to crack the exam in 1st attempt.

Mr. Pathak shares that the CBSE Board or any other state board till class 12th, candidates get enough time to read the question paper; write answers at length and also get time to revise the answers. With so much buffer time in hand, appearing for the exam is a little easy than appearing for an entrance exam where there are tricky objective type questions.

In a typical BBA/BMS/BBE entrance exam, candidates have an option to either

- Attempt 100 Questions in 120 Minutes

Or

- Attempt 150 Questions in 120 Minutes

This makes it evident that the aspirant should be good at time management to solve the questions and should have done thorough practice of the questions to crack the exam.

Let’s take an Example

If a University conducts entrance exam in the month of April, and the Board exams get over in the last week of March, then a candidate should start the preparation in the month of April (Previous Year) to crack the BBA Entrance Exam.

BBA Entrance Exam Preparation Strategy @ Home

Candidates are advised to follow these steps to fully prepare for the BBA entrance exam:-

Section-wise preparation

One of the difficult and tricky sections in the exam is Quant/Maths section for which maximum students need guidance. Experts advice that candidates should start preparing basic Math, speed Math, vedic Maths to brush up their skills. A good balance of speed and accuracy is necessary to crack Maths section. For the General Awareness section, it is important to read newspaper on regular basis to stay updated with the important and current events. Generally, 60 per cent questions in this section are from current GK and rest from static GK. To score a good percentile in Vocabulary, Grammar & Verbal ability section, read a lot of books, newspaper and purchase a book dedicated to Verbal ability section.

Practice using Timer

Another important tip is to practice the MCQ with a timer. It is because you get limited time to solve several questions. In many exams, average time to solve per question is limited to 30 seconds to 1 minute. Therefore, timer based practice is imminent.

BBA Entrance Preparation without Coaching

Our expert believes that it takes approx. 8-10 months to prepare for BBA entrance exam without coaching if you want to score a good percentile. However, if you enroll for the coaching institutes that will make sure that you are able to prepare for the exam in 1 & 1.5 Months. Choice is entirely yours. Just remember that the early you start the preparation, there is no need to enroll for the coaching classes and pay hefty fee to crack the BBA entrance exams.

