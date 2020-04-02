HPAS Prelims 2019 Postponed due to Corona Virus Lockdown, Check HPPSC Exam Date 2020 Updates Here

HPAS Prelims 2019: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released a notice on 1 April 2020 for postponed of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2019 (HPAS) due to cornona virus lockdown. All those candidates who were going to appear in this exam are advised to check on the official website for latest updates.

According to the official notice released by HPPSC, HPAS 2020 Exam scheduled for 26 April 2020 is postponed in view of the lockdown imposed by the Central Government for the prevention of Corona (Covid-1) across the country.

The fresh date for this examination will be announced in due course at the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for updates.

The official notification for HPPSC HPAS 2020 was released on 21 January 2020 against the advertisement number (01/2020). This exam consists of three successive stages to complete the selection process. i.e. Prelims, Mains & Viva Voce. Those who will qualify in prelims exam will be called for mains and the candidates shortlisted in mains will be called for viva voce.

This preliminary examination will consist of two objective type papers (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects of General Studies and Aptitude Test. This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only. the marks obtained in the Prelims by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

Official Notice

Highlights: