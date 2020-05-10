HPL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Assistant Manager/Deputy Manager Post

HPL Recruitment 2020: Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager - Strategic Initiative (Procurement) for Kolkata Location. The candidates eligible for the post can apply through online mode on or before 15 May 2020.

Important Date:

Closing date for submission of online application: 15 May 2020

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) Vacancy Details:

Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager - Strategic Initiative (Procurement)

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager - Strategic Initiative (Procurement) Posts:

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Graduate from reputed Institution / University

Competencies Required:

Positive attitude with an ability to work in a team.

Strong analytical and data management skills.

Strong process management and improvement skills.

Accountable to assigned jobs.

Excellent communication skills.

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager - Strategic Initiative (Procurement) Official Notification Click Here Haldia Petrochemicals Limited Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager - Strategic Initiative (Procurement) Online Application Link Click Here Haldia Petrochemicals Limited Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply for Haldia Petrochemicals Limited Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager - Strategic Initiative (Procurement) Jobs 2020 ?

Interested candidates fulfilling the requisite eligibility for the posts can apply through the official website www.haldiapetrochemicals.com and fill all the required details as per the website. The candidates will be required to fill their online application or before 15 May 2020.