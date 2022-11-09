HPPSC AE Answer Key 2022 (Released) at hppsc.hp.gov.in: Raise Objection, If Any

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the answer key for the Asstt. Engineer post on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Asstt. Engineer Answer Key 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Asstt. Engineer – Electrical (HPSEBL) on its official website. The screening test for the post of Asstt. Engineer Electrical (HPSEBL) was held on 06 November 2022. Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Asstt. Engineer – Electrical (HPSEBL) post

can download Answer Key from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Alternatively, HPPSC Asstt. Engineer Answer Key 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-



Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Asstt. Engineer Answer Key 2022





Commission has uploaded the Answer Key for all the four series including A/B/C/D on the official website for which exam was held on 06 November 2022.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key with the guidelines given on the official website. In a bid to raise the objection, candidates will have to provide the documentary proof in respect of key received in the office of Commission only with the proforma given on the short notification. Candidates can send their objections in person/by post/through courier to the address given on the notification on or before 14 November 2022.

Candidates can download the HPPSC Asstt. Engineer Answer Key 2022 through the official website after following the steps given below.



Process to Download HPPSC Asstt. Engineer Answer Key 2022

