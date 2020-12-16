HPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 Released for HPAS/Civil Judge/Lecturer and other Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

HPPSC Exam Calendar 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Exam Calendar 2021 for all the major exams including Himachal Pradesh Administrative/Judicial Service/ Lecturer/Manager (General)/Works Manager/Assistant Professor/Planning Officer and other posts on its official website. Candidates who have applied for these various competitive exams under Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) can check the details HPPSC Exam Calendar 2021available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the tentative schedule of Computer Based Tests / Examinations for the upcoming months of the year 2021. As per the schedule, the Civil Judge (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 will be conducted in the first Sunday of March, 2021. The Civil Judge (Main) Examination, 2020 is tentatively held in the last week of March, 2021.

Commission will conduct the HPAS Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 on last Sunday of May, 2021 whereas HPAS Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020 will be conducted on first Week of August, 2021.The Range Forest Officer (Mains) will be held in last week of June, 2021 whereas Range Forest Officer (Preliminary) exam will be conducted in second week of April, 2021.

Apart from these, Commission has also released the details ofComputer Based Tests / Examinations for the various posts including Lecturer/Manager (General)/Works Manager/Assistant Professor/Planning Officer and other posts. Candidates, who have applied for these various competitive examinations under HPPSC, can check the details HPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 for HPAS/Civil Judge/Lecturer and other Posts





How to Download: HPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 for HPAS/Civil Judge/Lecturer and other Posts